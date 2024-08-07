Love Is Blind couples still together now

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

As Love Is Blind UK debuts on Netflix, we take a look at the couples still together from the US version of the hit reality show - from Cameron and Lauren to Bliss and Zack.

Love Is Blind is a hit Netflix reality show which sees singletons fall in love and get engaged before even laying eyes on one another, leading many viewers to question how successful the relation ships actually end up being.

While there have been many break-ups on the show and after filming, there has also been an impressive amount of successful marriages and romances from the show, including the first couple to ever get engaged in the pods; Lauren and Cameron.

There's also been some big updates from some of the couples still going strong, like Bliss and Zack - who have become parents to a baby girl - and Alexa and Brennon - who are expecting their first child together very soon.

Here's a deep-dive into the couples from Love Is Blind who are still together and what they're up to now.

Lauren and Cameron

Lauren and Cameron were the first couple to get engaged on season one of Love Is Blind - and they're still happily married today. Picture: Lauren Speed Hamilton / Instagram

Lauren and Cameron met during the first season of the US version of Love is Blind where they got engaged in the pods before seeing each other's faces.

After they met for the first time, the pair fell deeper in love and ended up getting married at the end of the season. Today, they are still together and last year celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

At the time, Lauren shared a message on her Instagram where she penned: “Every day feels like I fall more and more in love with Cam, which I didn’t even know was possible."

The pair have remained in the public eye since finding love on the show, regularly updating fans on their relationship via their YouTube channel Hangin' with the Hamiltons.

Amber and Barnett

Amber and Barnett openly admit that married life isn't always easy, but that they are more in love now than ever before. Picture: atypicalamber / Instagram

Amber and Barnett, also a couple formed in season one of Love is Blind US, are still going strong after meeting in 2018 on the reality TV show.

While some people doubted how long they would last, the pair have proved them wrong, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary last year.

At the time, Amber shared a post on her Instagram where she admitted that while their romance hasn't been "perfect", their love is "deliberate and intentional".

She wrote to her followers: "5 years later and somehow I really do love you more today than the day we said “I do”. Don’t get me wrong, every day hasn’t been perfect and Lord knows there is plenty that we have gotten wrong over the years, but the most important thing that I’m so thankful that we’ve gotten right is how much we are willing to work for each other to keep growing together."

Alexa and Brennon

Alexa and Brennon are expecting a baby girl later this year. Picture: Alexa Lemieux / Instagram

Alexa and Brennon first met on Love is Blind US season three where, despite some hiccups along the way, were adamant they were made for each other.

And they were right! Two years later and the pair are still happily married, with Alexa reflecting on their relationship: “It’s been absolutely amazing. I recommend marriage to everybody. Find your person, find your one. Don’t get married to just anybody.”

Now, the pair are preparing to make their family of two into a family of three as they announced earlier this year they were expecting a baby girl.

After struggling with fertility issues, Alexa shared an emotional message on Instagram which read: "I wish I could go back in time for a moment and give the me a year ago the biggest hug and tell her all her dreams are going to come true. That I will get to be a mom and that I’ll get to do it all with the love of my life."

Colleen and Matt

Coleen and Matt are finally living together after trying the knot. Picture: Colleen Reed / Instagram

Colleen and Matt met and got married on season three of Love is Blind, however, shocked viewers after revealing that - despite being husband and wife - they still had not moved in together.

That has changed now, however, with Colleen announcing at the Love is Blind season six reunion that they now live together in Dallas, explaining: “We have moved in together into a beautiful town home."

Bliss and Zack

Bliss and Zack are loving life as new parents to baby girl Galileo. Picture: Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski / Instagram

Bliss and Zack broke the Love is Blind rules to be together, and it was worth it! They're now married, living together is Seattle and recently welcomed their first child - a baby girl called Galileo.

During season four of the US version of the show, Zack ended up proposing to Irina in the pods (despite having a connection with Bliss) but it quickly became clear the pair were not made for one another when they met face-to-face.

After his relationship with Irina came to a dramatic end, Zack reached out to Bliss and the rest, as they say, is history.

Chelsea and Kwame

Chelsea and Kwame are still going strong after tying the knot on Love Is Blind. Picture: Chelsea Griffin Appiah / Instagram

Chelsea and Kwame have been the first to admit that their marriage hasn't been smooth sailing since they left the show, however, they are slowly making moves in the right direction.

"We’ve both grown so much and we’re really, really proud of where we are now and the foundation that we’ve built", Chelsea recently reflected.

The pair now live in Seattle together after Kwame agreed to leave Portland.

Tiffany and Brett

Tiffany and Brett made a connection in the pods of Love Is Blind, and are still happily married today. Picture: Tiffany Pennywell Brown / Instagram

Tiffany and Brett were arguably the strongest couple of season four of Love Is Blind US, and the great news is that they're still going strong after tying the knot on the show.

Following their wedding, Tiffany moved into Brett's home in Portland and they are now looking to buy their first home together.

While married life hasn't been perfect, the pair have said their relationship has only grown stronger since the wrapped the show.

Milton and Lydia

Milton and Lydia are still going strong after meeting on Love Is Blind. Picture: Lydia Arleen / Instagram

Milton and Lydia, who found love in one another during season five of Love Is Blind US, are still going strong today.

Speaking of their romancer, Lydia reflected: "Marriage has been great. It’s so nice to have that person, that best friend who is going to be there for you. We have each other’s back and that is something that you cannot put a price on.”

Amy and Johnny

Amy and Johnny plan to start a family in the future after finding love on Love Is Blind. Picture: Amy Tiffany / Instagram

Amy and Johnny's relationship has gone from strength-to-strength since they finished filming Love Is Blind season five.

The pair are now living together and plan to start a family in three - five years time.