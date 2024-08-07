When are the next episodes of Love Is Blind UK out? Full Netflix release schedule

Here's when all the Love Is Blind UK episodes will be out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Here's the full Netflix release date schedule for all the episodes of Love Is Blind UK.

Love Is Blind UK kicked off on 7th August, with the debut series hosted by Matt and Emma Willis becoming an instant Netflix hit, just like the US version of the reality show.

For fans of the show, we're sure you've already binged the first four episodes and are patiently waiting to find out what happens next with the couples as they move into the next part of the experiment.

Sadly for you binge-watchers out there, Love Is Blind UK will be released in three parts over three weeks, giving everyone time to catch-up and for spoilers to be avoided.

So, when are the next episodes of Love Is Blind UK out on Netflix? What is the release schedule and how many episodes are there in total?

Matt and Emma Willis will present all 11 episodes of Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

When are the next episodes of Love Is Blind UK out?

Love Is Blind UK will continue with four more episodes released onto Netflix on Wednesday, 14th August.

After the first four thrilling episodes which saw the singletons meet in the pods, get engaged and meet face-to-face for the first time, fans are waiting for the rest of the highly-anticipated show.

However, Netflix's three-week release means you'll have two breaks from binging; after the fourth episode and ninth episode.

The Netflix release schedule for Love Is Blind UK is as follows:

Week 1 (Wednesday, August 7): Episodes 1–4

Week 2 (Wednesday, August 14): Episodes 5–9

Week 3 (Wednesday, August 21): Episodes 10–11

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK? Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of Love Is Blind UK are there?

There are a total of 11 episode of Love Is Blind UK, but that is excluding a reunion which (while not confirmed) is a usual follow-up to the series.

The first four episodes will focus on the singletons meeting in the pods and forming connections before getting engaged and meeting face-to-face for the first time.

Episodes 5-9 will follow the couples journeys to the alter as they move in with one another, meet each other's family and decide whether they will say 'I do' at the end of the aisle.

Episodes 10 - 11 will show to weddings of the remaining couples, where they will decide if they want to commit to one another.