Sam from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram, age, job and where he's from revealed

Sam from Love Is Blind UK has gained a lot of attention online. Picture: Instagram/@sam_klein/Netflix

By Hope Wilson

How old is Sam from Love Is Blind UK, what is his job, where is he from and what is his Instagram?

Love Is Blind UK's Sam Klein has certainly caused a stir after being brutally dumped by his fiancé Nicole Stevens after she found a better connection with Benaiah.

Despite going through heartache, viewers (and his fellow cast members) weren't the biggest fan of Sam, with many taking to social media to slate him for comments made during the series.

While we wait to see how his time on the show continues, fans have been wanting to know more about Sam's life away from the pods.

What is Sam from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram, how old is he, where is he from and what is his job?

Sam is looking for love on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

How old is Sam?

Love Is Blind UK's Sam is 31-years-old. According to The Tab, Sam attended Aldenham School, a private boarding school in Elstree.

During his time on the show, Sam revealed he was receiving pressure from his mum to find 'the one', however it looks like he may still be on the hunt as his relationship with Nicole appears to be over.

Where is Sam from?

As stated multiple times in Love Is Blind UK, Sam is from London. His LikedIn states that he attended Leeds Beckett University, before moving back to the capital.

Sam proposed to Nicole on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

What is Sam's job?

Love Is Blind UK hopeful Sam is a product design manager, and according to his LikedIn he currently works for Radically Digital.

He has previously worked for other companies such as Sketchers and RealSport in design roles.

What is Sam's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sam on Instagram @sam_klein. At the time of writing, Sam has over 6,000 followers and regularly shares images of his travels abroad and nights out with friends.