Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Picture: Cat Richards / Instagram - Netflix

By Alice Dear

Catherine Richards is one of there singletons hoping to find the one on the UK version of hit Netflix series Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind has arrived in the UK with a handful of single men and women looking to find out whether love really is blind.

One of the single girls is 29-year-old Catherine Richards who will be entering the pods with hopes of finding love and, if all goes smoothly, leave the reality show with a husband.

Catherine plays a heavy role in the trailer for the first series of Love Is Blind UK, which tells us that she may just be lucky enough to find a connection.

But who is Catherine Richards? How old is she, what is her job and what is her life like off-screen?

Catherine from Love Is Blind UK is a dental nurse from Jersey. Picture: Cat Richards / Instagram

Who is Catherine Richards from Love Is Blind UK?

Catherine Richards is a 29-year-old dental nurse from Jersey currently looking for love on Love Is Blind UK.

While a lot is unknown about Catherine at the moment, a look over her social media tells us that she previously worked as a ring girl in the world of boxing.

As well as that, she describes herself on Instagram as a dancer and a performer.

Who is Catherine Richard's ex-boyfriend?

Love Is Blind UK's Catherine hasn't been specific yet about her past relationships, but has admitted that living on the island of Jersey means she's limited to who the men she can meet.

Catherine is excited to see who she could meet in the pods during the show, and whether she'll find herself lucky in love and leaving - potentially - with a husband.

Catherine was adopted as a baby, but has never been able to find a man who understands this part of her life and how it impacts her. Picture: Cat Richards / Instagram

Is Catherine from Love Is Blind UK adopted?

Yes, Catherine from Love Is Blind UK has shared ahead of the series that she was adopted by her parents as a baby.

She shared that she has never met a man who understand how this has shaped her life and that this has impacted her relationships.

Catherine Love Is Blind UK Instagram

Catherine from Love Is Blind UK is on Instagram and you can follow her under the handle @catrichards94.