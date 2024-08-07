Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

7 August 2024, 08:00

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?
Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Picture: Cat Richards / Instagram - Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Catherine Richards is one of there singletons hoping to find the one on the UK version of hit Netflix series Love Is Blind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind has arrived in the UK with a handful of single men and women looking to find out whether love really is blind.

One of the single girls is 29-year-old Catherine Richards who will be entering the pods with hopes of finding love and, if all goes smoothly, leave the reality show with a husband.

Catherine plays a heavy role in the trailer for the first series of Love Is Blind UK, which tells us that she may just be lucky enough to find a connection.

But who is Catherine Richards? How old is she, what is her job and what is her life like off-screen?

Catherine from Love Is Blind UK is a dental nurse from Jersey
Catherine from Love Is Blind UK is a dental nurse from Jersey. Picture: Cat Richards / Instagram

Who is Catherine Richards from Love Is Blind UK?

Catherine Richards is a 29-year-old dental nurse from Jersey currently looking for love on Love Is Blind UK.

While a lot is unknown about Catherine at the moment, a look over her social media tells us that she previously worked as a ring girl in the world of boxing.

As well as that, she describes herself on Instagram as a dancer and a performer.

Who is Catherine Richard's ex-boyfriend?

Love Is Blind UK's Catherine hasn't been specific yet about her past relationships, but has admitted that living on the island of Jersey means she's limited to who the men she can meet.

Catherine is excited to see who she could meet in the pods during the show, and whether she'll find herself lucky in love and leaving - potentially - with a husband.

Catherine was adopted as a baby, but has never been able to find a man who understands this part of her life and how it impacts her
Catherine was adopted as a baby, but has never been able to find a man who understands this part of her life and how it impacts her. Picture: Cat Richards / Instagram

Is Catherine from Love Is Blind UK adopted?

Yes, Catherine from Love Is Blind UK has shared ahead of the series that she was adopted by her parents as a baby.

She shared that she has never met a man who understand how this has shaped her life and that this has impacted her relationships.

Catherine Love Is Blind UK Instagram

Catherine from Love Is Blind UK is on Instagram and you can follow her under the handle @catrichards94.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together

Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing next? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Maya Jama alongside picture of Love Island 2024 cast

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson still together?

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts looking at one another loved up

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

When is Love Is Blind UK coming out? Release date revealed

Love Is Blind UK full cast revealed ahead of the series' release date in August

Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed

What happens at the end of Supacell and does Dionne die?

Supacell ending explained – does Dionne die?

Joey Essex is going on Love Island 2024

Has Joey Essex been paid to go on Love Island 2024?

Trending on Heart

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed
Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding
Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends

Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed