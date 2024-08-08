Love Is Blind UK shock as Nicole dumps fiancé Sam hours after meeting for the first time

Sam and Nicole got engaged in the pods of Love Is Blind, but later called their romance off after meeting for the first time. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Nicole realised she had made the wrong decision when she met husband-to-be Sam after getting engaged in the Love Is Blind pods - but what will happen with her and Benaiah now?

Love Is Blind UK debuted on Netflix this week, with the first four episodes of the series bringing plenty of drama, including the love triangle between Nicole, Sam and Benaiah which has sensationally ended with an engagement already being called off.

After being torn between London-based product design manager Sam and structural landscaper Benaiah from Preston, Nicole eventually decided to commit to Sam with the pair getting engaged in the pods - before ever meeting face-to-face.

Shortly after, Sam and Nicole met for the first time with the door reveal, and while the groom appeared ecstatic with what he saw, his bride-to-be appeared very overwhelmed and unsure.

Things only got worse when Sam then got down on one knee to give her an official engagement ring, placing it on the wrong finger, something she later said was a "sign" things weren't right.

Nicole admitted that her connection with Sam "didn't seem right" before the pair decided to cancel on the couples retreat to Greece. Picture: Netflix

During episode four of Love Is Blind UK, as couples such as Sabrina and Steven and Bobby and Jasmine jetted off to Greece for the 'honeymoon' part of the show, Nicole appeared on camera explaining how she had ended their relationship shortly after meeting.

"Sam and I are meant to be on the retreat but something didn't quite feel right," she told the cameras.

She added: "When I took the ring, I placed it on the wrong finger, on the right finger. He didn't notice. Now I look back in hindsight that was a sign that it just wasn't right."

Sam also appeared to have sensed a change in their relationship after they met for the first time, commenting separately: "The doors closed and it was bizarre. I started to realise that something was off, something wasn't right."

People have been questioning whether Sam from Love Is Blind is on the show for the right reasons. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, people on social media watching the show have called Nicole's split from Sam "a lucky escape" after they branded him a "red flag".

Benaiah shared these views about Sam when in the pods and forming a connection with Nicole, telling her at one point that he did not believe he was on the show for genuine reasons. He said: "I know with Sam, from what's been said, he's not here for genuine reasons. Or he's at least saying that indicates he's not here for genuine reasons. I believe he is here for fame, not love."

Jasmine, who was dating Sam before getting engaged to Bobby, also called the singleton out for "only telling her what she wanted to hear," which he did not enjoy being told.

Benaiah and Nicole meet up after her split from Sam, but will the pair give their romance another shot? Picture: Netflix

So, now that Sam and Nicole are over, where does that leave her relationship with Benaiah? Well, in the trailer for the next four episodes of Love Is Blind UK, we can see Nicole and Benaiah meeting up for the first time, where she tells him that she made a mistake.

While Benaiah tells her: "It was so difficult for me, but the right thing has happened," it is hard to know what that means as far as their relationship.

It appears the pair will feature more in the upcoming episodes, however, as well as Sam, who can be seen telling Benaiah at a gathering that Nicole "wanted to sleep with him" when she "stayed at his". Again, very little context has been given so it is hard to say what will happen next.