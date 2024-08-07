Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

Bobby and Jasmine saw sparks fly when they first met on Love Is Blind UK. But are the pair still in a relationship?

Love Is Blind UK stars Bobby, 33, and Jasmine, 29, were the second couple to get engaged on the show, leading many to believe they may be heading towards their happy ever after.

The series has just dropped on Netflix and we can't get enough of this dramatic cast! From the Oliie, Demi, Catherine and Freddie love-square, to the close connection between Tom and Maria. However we're also intrigued by the Nicole, Sam and Benaiah drama and can't wait for the next episodes to drop.

One pairing who seemed to have a smooth start to their relationship were Bobby and Jasmine. The couple appeared to find an immediate connection, leading many fans to wonder if the two are currently dating.

Are Bobby and Jasmine from Love Is Blind UK still together?

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

As the final episodes of Love Is Blind UK haven't aired yet, it is currently unknown if Jasmine and Bobby are still together. However, we do know they make it down the aisle as a flash forward saw the pair in their wedding outfits.

The Love Is Blind UK couple have quickly become fan favourites, however they're yet to give away whether they are in a relationship or not.

What we do know is that the two do not follow each other on Instagram. So could this mean Bobby and Jasmine have split? Or are they trying to keep us off the scent? We'll have to wait to find out!

Jasmine and Bobby's relationship so far

The Love Is Blind UK pairing didn't have the smoothest of starts to their relationship, after Jasmine found a connection with project manager Sam.

During episode one, viewers watched as Jasmine and Bobby spoke for the first time and bonded over their close relationships with their mother.

The couple then took their partnership to the next level in episode two when Bobby shared with Jasmine his experience growing up without a father, and emotionally opening up about the death of his brother and sister-in-law.

With their love for each other clear to see, Jasmine made the choice to split from Sam and get engaged to Bobby.

After meeting for the first time in episode three, it was clear to see there was a strong connection between these two.

Upon seeing her partner, Jasmine revealed: "I'm very happy, he's my man now, I had no idea in my mind what Bobby would look like but he's hot, so cute."

Bobby was equally pleased, telling cameras that he had an "amazing physical attraction" to his fiancée. The pair then jetted off on their honeymoon to Greece to get to know each other better.

While we wait for their next episodes to air, we did see a dramatic teaser at the end of episode four which showed Jasmine in tears at the alter.

However with little known about their current relationship status, are these good or bad tears? We'll have to wait and find out!

