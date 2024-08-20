Are Love Is Blind UK weddings legally binding?

Love Is Blind UK have unveiled their wedding episodes on Netflix
Love Is Blind UK have unveiled their wedding episodes on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Netflix's Love Is Blind has reached the all-important wedding date - but are the couples actually getting married? Here's how legally binding they are.

Love Is Blind UK had us hooked from the beginning as hopefuls sought out their perfect match from behind closed doors and now we have six couples, including Catherine and Freddie, Ollie and Demi and Sabrina and Steven.

Now, after weeks of getting to know one another, a romantic getaway to Corfu and moving in together, it's time to officially commit on their highly-anticipated wedding days - but the real question is, are they legally binding?

Making a huge decision in their relationship, the likes of Jasmine and Bobby and Maria and Tom, are now deciding whether they will actually say 'I do' and take their relationship on Love Is Blind all the way.

But how real are the weddings? Here's what we know.

Love Is Blind UK contestant Sabrina getting ready for her wedding
Love Is Blind UK has brought together six couples in hope they'll get married. Picture: Netflix

Are the Love Is Blind weddings legally blinding?

We've watched many dating shows now where the couples get married but there's no legal paperwork actually binding them. However, for Love Is Blind, things are much more serious.

As confirmed to Cosmopolitan UK, the weddings on the series are most definitely legally binding, making their decision to commit to one another that much more serious.

Love Is Blind US producer Chris Coelen also confirmed the American version of the show is the same as he told Bustle in 2020: "If they choose to get married, yes, it's a legally binding marriage."

Love Is Blind contestant Demi hopes to become Ollie's wife in the hit Netflix show
Love Is Blind contestant Demi hopes to become Ollie's wife in the hit Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

So how do the weddings work on Love Is Blind? After weeks of getting to know one another, the couples are given a budget for their wedding day which they can spend how they like.

Of course, certain elements are controlled by the TV team for production purposes.

In the first series of Love Is Blind UK, there are six couples getting ready to have their wedding day and that includes Ollie and Demi, Sabrina and Steven, Maria and Tom, Catherine and Freddie, Jasmine and Bobby and Nicole and Beniah.

