Where is the Love Is Blind UK getaway? Inside Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa

The Love Is Blind UK cast members are on holiday in Corfu. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

The Love Is Blind UK cast members have flown to the Greek island of Corfu to get to know each other, but what is the Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa like inside?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK has seen dramatic dumpings and shock engagements, but as we wait for the new episodes to drop, we want to know more about the Greek resort the cast are heading to.

After married couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis set them up the pods, some of the contestants have decided to get hitched and agreed to meet each other face to face. The next step in their journey of love is going on holiday together, where they will meet the rest of the men and women in the flesh.

A sneaky teaser for the upcoming episodes show former flames Catherine, 29, and Ollie, 32, having a catch up in the hotel, despite being in relationships with Freddie, 32, and Demi, 30. But will they remain faithful? Only time will tell!

The couples meet at the Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa, where they will spend the next few days together. While there's plenty of drama to watch, we're also interested in the luxurious location the lovebirds are staying in.

The Love Is Blind UK getaway is at the Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa. Picture: Netflix

Jetting off to Corfu, the loved-up pairss are living in the Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa, a stunning five-star hotel on the island.

The resort is in a prime spot, with their website stating: "Angsana Corfu is a premier luxury resort in a stunning Mediterranean location, offering easy access to the island's must-see attractions, sandy beaches and Venetian fortresses."

Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa boasts a dramatic 1000 sqm infinity pool as well as 37 private pool villas.

The couples have headed to Corfu to meet the other Love Is Blind cast members. Picture: Netflix

The island of Corfu is equally as beautiful, with lots of picturesque places to discover just a few minutes drive from the resort.

According to the Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa website, the Old Town of Corfu, the Achilleion Palace, and the ancient ruins of the Temple of Artem are just a short distance from their rooms.

Corfu airport is the closest airport to the resort, with the hotel available to offer transfers if needed.

The hotel is surrounded by a glorious pool. Picture: Netflix

An important part of any holiday has to be the food, and the Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa doesn't hold back when it comes to tasty dishes.

As part of the dining experience, visitors can expect "vibrant flavors and taste combinations sourced from around the world."

Greek and Corfiot delicacies are available to sample, as well as North Asian dishes and sushi bites.