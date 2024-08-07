Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together. Picture: Instagram/Emma Willis

By Hope Wilson

How many kids do Emma and Matt have, how old are they and what are their names?

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis, 48, and Matt Willis, 41, are hoping help the single contestants find their perfect match as they walk down the aisle to begin their life together.

While the show starts to air, fans of the Netflix series have been wanting to know more about the loved-up couple who front the reality phenomenon.

After tying the knot in 2008, former Big Brother presenter Emma and Busted star Matt have welcomed a number of children into their blossoming family.



Matt and Emma Willis often speak about parenting their children. Picture: Instagram/Emma Willis

How many kids do Emma and Matt have?

Matt and Emma share three children together. They welcomed their first daughter in 2009, before going on to have a son in 2011 and another daughter in 2016.

Speaking about the sweet bond between Matt and their kids, Emma told the Dadpod podcast: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun, they go to him."

Emma and Matt Willis have three kids together. Picture: Instagram/Emma Willis

Who are Emma Willis and Matt Willis's children?

Emma and Matt have three children named Isabelle, Ace and Trixie. The parents appear to have a close relationship with their children, with Emma taking to Instagram on Children's Mental Health week to post: "Expressing themselves for #childrensmentalhealthweek.

"Raised in exactly the same way, yet all completely unique. My teenager before her time, my boss lady baby and my rainbow boy ❤️"

How old are Emma and Matt's kids?

Matt and Emma's children are 15, 12 and eight-years-old. Isabelle is the eldest, with Ace following three years later, and Trixie being the youngest.

Speaking about her eldest child turning 14 last year, Emma posted a moving tribute on social media, writing: "My first born is officially taller than me. Today she turned 14 and my god, does she make me proud. A beautiful soul who is growing into the most incredible young woman. Where the hell has the time gone… Happy birthday Wizz, we love you to infinity and beyond. Stay true, stay you."