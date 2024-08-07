Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

7 August 2024, 08:00

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together
Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together. Picture: Instagram/Emma Willis

By Hope Wilson

How many kids do Emma and Matt have, how old are they and what are their names?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis, 48, and Matt Willis, 41, are hoping help the single contestants find their perfect match as they walk down the aisle to begin their life together.

While the show starts to air, fans of the Netflix series have been wanting to know more about the loved-up couple who front the reality phenomenon.

After tying the knot in 2008, former Big Brother presenter Emma and Busted star Matt have welcomed a number of children into their blossoming family.

How many kids do Emma and Matt have, how old are they and what are their names?

Matt and Emma Willis often speak about parenting their children
Matt and Emma Willis often speak about parenting their children. Picture: Instagram/Emma Willis

How many kids do Emma and Matt have?

Matt and Emma share three children together. They welcomed their first daughter in 2009, before going on to have a son in 2011 and another daughter in 2016.

Speaking about the sweet bond between Matt and their kids, Emma told the Dadpod podcast: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun, they go to him."

Emma and Matt Willis have three kids together
Emma and Matt Willis have three kids together. Picture: Instagram/Emma Willis

Who are Emma Willis and Matt Willis's children?

Emma and Matt have three children named Isabelle, Ace and Trixie. The parents appear to have a close relationship with their children, with Emma taking to Instagram on Children's Mental Health week to post: "Expressing themselves for #childrensmentalhealthweek.

"Raised in exactly the same way, yet all completely unique. My teenager before her time, my boss lady baby and my rainbow boy ❤️"

Watch the Love Is Blind UK trailer here:

Watch the official trailer for Love Is Blind: UK

How old are Emma and Matt's kids?

Matt and Emma's children are 15, 12 and eight-years-old. Isabelle is the eldest, with Ace following three years later, and Trixie being the youngest.

Speaking about her eldest child turning 14 last year, Emma posted a moving tribute on social media, writing: "My first born is officially taller than me. Today she turned 14 and my god, does she make me proud. A beautiful soul who is growing into the most incredible young woman. Where the hell has the time gone… Happy birthday Wizz, we love you to infinity and beyond. Stay true, stay you."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

TV & Movies

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

TV & Movies

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

TV & Movies

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained

Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed

Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding

Trending on Heart

Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing next? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends

Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed

Maya Jama alongside picture of Love Island 2024 cast

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

TV & Movies

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson still together?

TV & Movies

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts looking at one another loved up

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

TV & Movies

Inside Becky Downie's family life

Becky Downie family: Olympian's parents, sister and brother's tragic death explained

Alice Kinsella is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Alice Kinsella's age, height, medals, Instagram and famous family revealed

The Big Brother start date has been revealed

When does Big Brother start? Release date revealed

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life