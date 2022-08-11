Matt Willis gives advice to new parents taking their kids on holiday for the first time

Matt Willis has offered advice to parents taking their kids on holiday. Picture: Getty

Busted star Matt Willis has offered advice to parents jetting off on summer holidays with their kids.

With the school summer holidays in full swing, many people are busying away planning the perfect getaway for their family.

While holidays abroad are exciting, they can also be a daunting experience for new parents who've never taken their kids on a plane before.

What do you pack? How do you keep kids occupied for so long? And what do you do if they start acting up on the plane?

Dad-of-three Matt Willis, who is best known for being part of band Busted, has faced all these dilemmas, and he's offered some advice to anyone nervous about holidaying with their families.

Firstly, he recommends making use of tech to keep kids occupied during flights.

Matt is married to Emma Willis. Picture: Getty

"I remember going on holiday with my youngest when she was a baby, and the thought of having her on a plane just completely freaked me out," he tells Heart.co.uk. "The thought of having to control her. Being judged by people, all that stuff. It’s a really weird environment, especially for kids, it’s really strange. I think having things to keep them entertained, to keep them occupied, is an absolute must.

"I’m not against technology, I’m for it. When it comes to them entertaining themselves with stuff that I think is beneficial for them, I say go for it. On the flight they were all very much entertained with different things."

Matt also recommends being strategic when it comes to boarding the flight, and not taking all your kids on initially if possible.

Matt recommends making use of tech to keep kids occupied on flights. Picture: Getty

"Because you’ve got kids you’re allowed to go on a plane first," Matt says. "Which is not always the best idea. If you’re lucky enough to be with a partner, you can let them go on with the buggy and the bags and whatever you have, and then stay out with the kids."

He recommends having fun in the waiting area to "wear them out" instead of sitting with them on a plane for 45 minutes before it takes off. "It's quite a stressful experience waiting there for an hour longer than you should be. Go on last minute if you can."

