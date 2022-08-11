Matt Willis gives advice to new parents taking their kids on holiday for the first time

11 August 2022, 10:43 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 11:00

Matt Willis has offered advice to parents taking their kids on holiday
Matt Willis has offered advice to parents taking their kids on holiday. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Busted star Matt Willis has offered advice to parents jetting off on summer holidays with their kids.

With the school summer holidays in full swing, many people are busying away planning the perfect getaway for their family.

Watch on Global Player: Brad Pitt reveals he sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

While holidays abroad are exciting, they can also be a daunting experience for new parents who've never taken their kids on a plane before.

What do you pack? How do you keep kids occupied for so long? And what do you do if they start acting up on the plane?

Dad-of-three Matt Willis, who is best known for being part of band Busted, has faced all these dilemmas, and he's offered some advice to anyone nervous about holidaying with their families.

Firstly, he recommends making use of tech to keep kids occupied during flights.

Matt is married to Emma Willis
Matt is married to Emma Willis. Picture: Getty

"I remember going on holiday with my youngest when she was a baby, and the thought of having her on a plane just completely freaked me out," he tells Heart.co.uk. "The thought of having to control her. Being judged by people, all that stuff. It’s a really weird environment, especially for kids, it’s really strange. I think having things to keep them entertained, to keep them occupied, is an absolute must.

"I’m not against technology, I’m for it. When it comes to them entertaining themselves with stuff that I think is beneficial for them, I say go for it. On the flight they were all very much entertained with different things."

Matt also recommends being strategic when it comes to boarding the flight, and not taking all your kids on initially if possible.

Matt recommends making use of tech to keep kids occupied on flights
Matt recommends making use of tech to keep kids occupied on flights. Picture: Getty

"Because you’ve got kids you’re allowed to go on a plane first," Matt says. "Which is not always the best idea. If you’re lucky enough to be with a partner, you can let them go on with the buggy and the bags and whatever you have, and then stay out with the kids."

He recommends having fun in the waiting area to "wear them out" instead of sitting with them on a plane for 45 minutes before it takes off. "It's quite a stressful experience waiting there for an hour longer than you should be. Go on last minute if you can."

Research into Britain’s holiday habits commissioned by Three UK.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The mum thinks it is hard for her son to have to wait 12 months for presents

Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday

Lifestyle

Nicola and Brooklyn did a joint interview with Variety

Nicola Peltz breaks silence on relationship with Victoria Beckham

Everything you need to know about the August Super Moon

August Super Moon 2022: When will the Sturgeon Moon be visible in the UK?

Lifestyle

Grease's Stockard Channing has spoken out following the death of Olivia Newton-John

Grease's Rizzo releases moving statement following death of Olivia Newton-John

Thousands of spider crabs have been gathering at Cornish beaches

Cornwall visitors told spider crabs are not dangerous as thousands gather at beaches

Lifestyle

Maxine won £1m in the National Lottery

NHS worker wins £1 million jackpot just as breast cancer treatment ends

Lifestyle

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has shared photos from her wedding

First Dates waitress Laura Tott gets married in stunning Devon ceremony

The new Just Essentials range provides food, drink and household products at a lower price

Asda responds after new budget line's packaging is criticised for 'embarrassing' customers

Shopping

Jack Deam played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street

Who played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street and where is he now?

TV & Movies

Samantha Womack is battling breast cancer

Eastenders star Samantha Womack shares that she's battling breast cancer

Ekin-Su and Davide are moving in together after their Love Island win

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide reveal they’re moving in together

Fred has taken to Twitter to congratulate his daughter Angela

Fred Sirieix 'crying' as daughter Andrea wins another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

John Travolta has paid tribute to his dear friend following her death

John Travolta pays heartbreaking tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John passed away from breast cancer

Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Kelly Brook shares dramatic details of fairytale Italian wedding

Kelly Brook shares dramatic details of fairytale Italian wedding