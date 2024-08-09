Love Is Blind UK Benaiah: Age, job, where he's from, Instagram and name meaning explained

9 August 2024, 08:05

Benaiah is a cast member on Love Is Blind UK
Benaiah is a cast member on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

How old is Benaiah from Love Is Blind UK, where is he from, what is his job, what does his name mean and what is his Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK fans were left reeling when Benaiah was dumped by Nicole, leading many to want to know more about the reality TV star.

Viewers watched as the love triangle between Benaiah, Nicole and Sam developed, which eventually resulted in Nicole choosing Sam. However their connection was short-lived and the future bride realised her spark with Benaiah was stronger than with her fiance, causing her to brutally break-up with Sam before their trip to Corfu.

While we wait for the next episodes to drop, many fans have been wondering whether he and Nicole will make their way back together, or if they will split for good. But until then, we think this is the perfect time to get to know Benaiah a bit better.

How old is Benaiah, where is he from, what is his job, what does his name mean and what is his Instagram?

Benaiah became a fan favourite on Love Is Blind UK
Benaiah became a fan favourite on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

How old is Benaiah?

Love Is Blind UK star Benaiah is 33-years-old. After being single for 11 years following a tough break up, Benaiah is finally ready to find his match and settle down.

Where is Benaiah from?

Benaiah is from Preston, but loves going on adventures. As a fan of the outdoors, Benaiah is looking for someone who is equally into nature.

What is Benaiah's job?

The 33-year-old's occupation is a Structural Landscaper, but will his connection with Nicole be able to be rebuilt? Or will he have to call their time together to an end? Only time shall tell!

Benaiah was devastated when Nicole picked Sam
Benaiah was devastated when Nicole picked Sam. Picture: Netflix

What is Benaiah's name meaning?

According to the Bump, Benaiah means: "'God has built' and comes from the root verb bana, meaning 'to build.'

"The second part of the name comes from the word yah, which refers to God."

What is Benaiah's Instagram?

Viewers can follow Benaiah on Instagram @benaiahgb. He often shares images of his travels abroad, as well as days out with friends.

