Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

7 August 2024, 08:10

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024
Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Meet Tom Stroud who has joined Love Is Blind UK 2024 to prioritise love. Here's everything you need to know from his Instagram, age and what he does for a job.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind is on UK soil for the first time with presenters Matt and Emma Willis as our hosts as they hope to help contestants, including hopeful Tom Stroud, find The One.

Tom, who has labelled himself "the old guy on season one of Love Is Blind", has confessed he has failed to prioritise love recently, hence why he signed up the Netflix dating show.

So what do we need to know about Tom? From his age, job and where he's from there's a lot to learn about the romantic hopeful.

Here's everything you need to know including his Instagram and relationship history.

Love Is Blind Tom Stroud in a restaurant
Tom Stroud loves travel and is a self-confessed "mummy's boy". Picture: Tom Stroud/Instagram

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Tom Stroud?

Age: 38

Job: PR and advertising consultant

From: London

Tom has decided he's abandoned his love life for too long in favour of his career and personal growth and is now looking to find someone to share his life with.

With a huge passion for travel, he claims to be done with solo trips as "watching a sunset [isn’t] the same on your own".

However, he is honest in his pursuit of love and admitted there's already a No.1 woman in his life - his mum. Labelling himself a "proud mummy's boy" he says any new lady in his life must get the green light from his mother.

Watch the official trailer for Love Is Blind: UK

Who is Love Is Blind contestant Tom Stroud's ex-girlfriend?

Tom had one long-term relationship before finding himself single in the dating world. He then took his time before looking for love again but is ready to make it his priority.

Hoping to find someone who shares his interests, Tom has said "materialism" is his number one ick.

Is Love Is Blind UK contestant Tom Stroud on Instagram?

You can follow Tom on social media @stroudtom where has been keen to announce his time on Love Is Blind.

He announced: "HERE. WE. GO. After months of secrecy and anticipation, I'm incredibly excited to finally reveal....I'm a massive Birkenstock fan.

"And I'm also going to be on the first series of Love Is Blind UK. Drops on @netflixuk August 7."

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together

Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing next? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Maya Jama alongside picture of Love Island 2024 cast

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson still together?

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts looking at one another loved up

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

When is Love Is Blind UK coming out? Release date revealed

Love Is Blind UK full cast revealed ahead of the series' release date in August

Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed

What happens at the end of Supacell and does Dionne die?

Supacell ending explained – does Dionne die?

Joey Essex is going on Love Island 2024

Has Joey Essex been paid to go on Love Island 2024?

Trending on Heart

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed
Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding
Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends

Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed