Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Meet Tom Stroud who has joined Love Is Blind UK 2024 to prioritise love. Here's everything you need to know from his Instagram, age and what he does for a job.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Is Blind is on UK soil for the first time with presenters Matt and Emma Willis as our hosts as they hope to help contestants, including hopeful Tom Stroud, find The One.

Tom, who has labelled himself "the old guy on season one of Love Is Blind", has confessed he has failed to prioritise love recently, hence why he signed up the Netflix dating show.

So what do we need to know about Tom? From his age, job and where he's from there's a lot to learn about the romantic hopeful.

Here's everything you need to know including his Instagram and relationship history.

Tom Stroud loves travel and is a self-confessed "mummy's boy". Picture: Tom Stroud/Instagram

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Tom Stroud?

Age: 38

Job: PR and advertising consultant

From: London

Tom has decided he's abandoned his love life for too long in favour of his career and personal growth and is now looking to find someone to share his life with.

With a huge passion for travel, he claims to be done with solo trips as "watching a sunset [isn’t] the same on your own".

However, he is honest in his pursuit of love and admitted there's already a No.1 woman in his life - his mum. Labelling himself a "proud mummy's boy" he says any new lady in his life must get the green light from his mother.

Watch the official trailer for Love Is Blind: UK

Who is Love Is Blind contestant Tom Stroud's ex-girlfriend?

Tom had one long-term relationship before finding himself single in the dating world. He then took his time before looking for love again but is ready to make it his priority.

Hoping to find someone who shares his interests, Tom has said "materialism" is his number one ick.

Is Love Is Blind UK contestant Tom Stroud on Instagram?

You can follow Tom on social media @stroudtom where has been keen to announce his time on Love Is Blind.

He announced: "HERE. WE. GO. After months of secrecy and anticipation, I'm incredibly excited to finally reveal....I'm a massive Birkenstock fan.

"And I'm also going to be on the first series of Love Is Blind UK. Drops on @netflixuk August 7."

READ MORE: