Love Is Blind UK: Are Nicole and Benaiah together now?

What's next for Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah and Nicole? Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Are Love Is Blind UK stars Nicole and Benaiah together now after her split from fiancé Sam? Here's everything we know so far.

Nicole and Benaiah are two of the stars of Love Is Blind UK who found a connection with one another in the pods, however, their romance ended when the former Come Dine With Me star chose to get engaged to Sam during the 'dating' part of the show.

Nicole and Sam's relationship, however, ended before it had even started as the pair realised "something wasn't right" between them after they met for the first time face-to-face.

In episode four of Love Is Blind UK, Nicole and Sam tell the cameras that they will not be travelling to Greece with the other couples. This is before the teaser clip for the upcoming episodes showed Nicole meeting up with Benaiah for the first time since she rejected him.

While we won't know for sure what happens with the pair until the series continues to unfold, clips from these upcoming episodes (which will be out on 14th August) appear to show Nicole and Benaiah's continued storyline.

Nicole admitted that her connection with Sam "didn't seem right" before the pair decided to cancel on the couples retreat to Greece. Picture: Netflix

Are Nicole and Benaiah together now?

At the moment, we do not know if Nicole and Benaiah are still together or even if they form a relationship outside the pods of Love Is Blind.

So, what do we know? Well, we know that Nicole and Benaiah do meet for the first time face-to-face following her split from fiancé Sam. In the scenes from the upcoming episodes, Nicole tells Benaiah that she made a mistake, but all we hear him say is: "It was so difficult for me, but the right thing has happened."

As for what "the right thing" is, we do not know and whether he decides to give his romance with Nicole another go is still to be confirmed.

The show does hint to a continued appearance from Benaiah in the following episodes, however, which indicate that he's still on the scene for a little while yet. The only other clip of Benaiah we get in the teaser is a conversation he has with Nicole's ex, Sam, who tells him that she "wanted to sleep with him" when she "stayed at his".

Benaiah and Nicole meet up after her split from Sam, but will the pair give their romance another shot? Picture: Netflix

While we consider all these unanswered questions, there are also Nicole and Benaiah's social media accounts to consider as we look for clues of what happens between them.

First of all, neither Nicole or Benaiah follow each other on Instagram. This, however, is never solid evidence of anything as many of these types of shows encourage participants to avoid following each other or posting about their relationship status in a bid to keep the mystery alive for the viewers.

Some fans, however, think that Benaiah may have given the game up as he took to Instagram this week to answer some Q&A questions from fans of the show.

When asked: “Was it tough to consider settling down when you live a nomadic life?" Benaiah replied that "if someone could fit into that or find a balance" then he would be able to see a future with them. It was the use of "if" and "could" that lead some Love Is Blind UK viewers to speculate Benaiah may not have found his forever person just yet.