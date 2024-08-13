Love Is Blind UK Nicole's previous TV appearance revealed as fans unearth her showbiz past

13 August 2024, 11:06

Nicole from Love Is Blind UK has been on TV before
Nicole from Love Is Blind UK has been on TV before. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Love Is Blind UK viewers have uncovered Nicole's previous reality TV appearance...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eagle-eyed Love Is Blind UK viewers have noticed they've seen Nicole on their screens before, as the 29-year-old continues to cause a stir on the show.

After being involved in a love triangle with Sam and Benaiah, fans have been enthralled with Nicole's journey on the Emma and Matt Willis fronted Netflix series. But as her time in the show continues, many realised that they recognised her from an appearance on another reality TV programme.

Social media sleuths have figured out that Nicole took part in Channel 4's Come Dine With Me in August 2021, where she finished in fourth place behind her dinner guests Adam, Izzy, Mark and Chris.

In a short clip posted to TikTok and X, formally known as Twitter, fans relived Nicole's time on the show.

Nicole appeared on Come Dine With Me a few years ago
Nicole appeared on Come Dine With Me a few years ago. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to X, users recalled their surprise at noticing Nicole had been on TV screens before.

One person wrote: "Okay, finding out that Nicole was Come Dine With Me changes everything... #LoveIsBlindUK"

Another added: "I knew it I knew I knew it Nicole has been on tv before on come dine with me #LoveIsBlindUK"

Watch Love Is Blind UK's Nicole on Come Dine With Me here:

Host Sings & Impresses Guests With Whitney Houston's Greatest Hit | Come Dine With Me

The fourth episode of Love Is Blind UK left fans on a cliff hanger, after it was revealed Nicole had split from Sam shortly after getting engaged.

Speaking to the camera, Nicole stated: "Sam and I are meant to be on the retreat but something didn't quite feel right."

She continued: "When I took the ring, I placed it on the wrong finger, on the right finger. He didn't notice. Now I look back in hindsight that was a sign that it just wasn't right."

Sam then confessed that he also felt the tension, claiming: "The doors closed and it was bizarre. I started to realise that something was off, something wasn't right."

Nicole and Sam are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole and Sam are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

A teaser for episode five showed Nicole meeting up with former flame Benaiah, with the hopes of perhaps reigniting their connection.

Fans will have to wait Wednesday the 14th of August to discover the outcome of Nicole's relationship, while we'll also get to see sparks fly between the other couples as they holiday together in Corfu.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

The Love Is Blind UK cast members are on holiday in Corfu

Where is the Love Is Blind UK getaway? Inside Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa

Sam from Love Is Blind UK has gained a lot of attention online

Sam from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram, age, job and where he's from revealed

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK?

Love Is Blind UK episodes: Full Netflix schedule and when they'll be released

It Ends With Us portrays a story of domestic abuse, love and friendship

Is It Ends With Us a true story?

Blake Lively has been cast as main character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us

Why It Ends With Us was forced to change characters ages in the movie

Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan are part of the complicated love triangle

It Ends With Us - What happens between Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan?

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Benaiah is a cast member on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Benaiah: Age, job, where he's from, Instagram and name meaning explained

Nicole Stevens is a contestant on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Nicole Stevens: Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and pervious marriage revealed
Sam and Nicole got engaged in the pods of Love Is Blind, but later called their romance off after meeting for the first time

Love Is Blind UK shock as Nicole dumps fiancé Sam hours after meeting for the first time

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

Where are Sabrina and Steven now and did they stay together after Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind UK: Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

Trending on Heart

Will there be a Perseid meteor shower tonight in the UK? What time and date is the Perseid meteor shower 2024?

Perseid meteor shower: How to watch in the UK, peak times and date explained

News

Stacey Solomon has posted a body positive message on social media

Stacey Solomon praised by fans after showing off her bikini body as she admits to being 'conscious'
Blake Lively says she 'out-strategised' husband Ryan Reynolds when it comes to 'winning' the film-release competition

Blake Lively says she's 'won' film release competition against husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively meets her idol Emma Bunton

Blake Lively is speechless as she meets her Spice Girls' idol Emma Bunton

Hot weather is set to hit the shores of the UK this weekend

Tropical Storm Debby triggers intense heatwave this weekend bringing highs of 33C

Weather

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for first place at the 2024 Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, personal bests and Instagram revealed
Justin Timberlake wearing a grey suit singing on stage

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in London: Start and finish times, support act and set list
Andy MacDonald is a famous skateboarder

Andy MacDonald's age, wife, nationality, height, net worth and skateboarding career revealed
Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together

Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed