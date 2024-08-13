Love Is Blind UK Nicole's previous TV appearance revealed as fans unearth her showbiz past

Nicole from Love Is Blind UK has been on TV before. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Love Is Blind UK viewers have uncovered Nicole's previous reality TV appearance...

Eagle-eyed Love Is Blind UK viewers have noticed they've seen Nicole on their screens before, as the 29-year-old continues to cause a stir on the show.

After being involved in a love triangle with Sam and Benaiah, fans have been enthralled with Nicole's journey on the Emma and Matt Willis fronted Netflix series. But as her time in the show continues, many realised that they recognised her from an appearance on another reality TV programme.

Social media sleuths have figured out that Nicole took part in Channel 4's Come Dine With Me in August 2021, where she finished in fourth place behind her dinner guests Adam, Izzy, Mark and Chris.

In a short clip posted to TikTok and X, formally known as Twitter, fans relived Nicole's time on the show.

Nicole appeared on Come Dine With Me a few years ago. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to X, users recalled their surprise at noticing Nicole had been on TV screens before.

One person wrote: "Okay, finding out that Nicole was Come Dine With Me changes everything... #LoveIsBlindUK"

Another added: "I knew it I knew I knew it Nicole has been on tv before on come dine with me #LoveIsBlindUK"

Watch Love Is Blind UK's Nicole on Come Dine With Me here:

Host Sings & Impresses Guests With Whitney Houston's Greatest Hit | Come Dine With Me

The fourth episode of Love Is Blind UK left fans on a cliff hanger, after it was revealed Nicole had split from Sam shortly after getting engaged.

Speaking to the camera, Nicole stated: "Sam and I are meant to be on the retreat but something didn't quite feel right."

She continued: "When I took the ring, I placed it on the wrong finger, on the right finger. He didn't notice. Now I look back in hindsight that was a sign that it just wasn't right."

Sam then confessed that he also felt the tension, claiming: "The doors closed and it was bizarre. I started to realise that something was off, something wasn't right."

Nicole and Sam are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

A teaser for episode five showed Nicole meeting up with former flame Benaiah, with the hopes of perhaps reigniting their connection.

Fans will have to wait Wednesday the 14th of August to discover the outcome of Nicole's relationship, while we'll also get to see sparks fly between the other couples as they holiday together in Corfu.