Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

12 August 2024, 17:15

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed
Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/@freddieppowell/@sabrinavittoriaegerton

By Hope Wilson

What are the Love Is Blind UK Instagram accounts? All of the Netflix star's handles revealed.

The Love Is Blind UK cast have burst onto our Netflix screens and quickly become our new obsession.

While we watch the couples go on holiday together for the first time, the next few episodes will see the pairs navigate their new relationships, all under the watchful eye of hosts Emma and Matt Willis.

So far we've seen a love triangle between Nicole, Benaiah and Sam, as well as a possible romantic quadrangle between Catherine, Freddie, Demi and Ollie. But as we wait for the drama to commence, fans have been keen to follow the stars on social media platforms.

What are the Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams?

The Love Is Blind UK cast all have Instagram
The Love Is Blind UK cast all have Instagram. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind UK Instagrams

Benaiah

Viewers can follow Benaiah on Instagram @benaiahgb, as the Love Is Blind UK cast member currently boasts over 5,000 followers on the platform.

He often shares images of his travels abroad as well as some picturesque photos of nature he has snapped on himself.

Benaiah often posts on Instagram
Benaiah often posts on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/benaiahgb

Sam

London boy Sam has had a tricky journey on the show after being brutally dumped by his fiancé Nicole, however fans have been intrigued by his social media accounts after he referenced them on the show.

Viewers can follow him on Instagram @sam_klein.

Nicole

Cast member Nicole has caused a stir on Love Is Blind UK, leading to many fans wanting to follow her life on social media. Fans can follow her Instagram handle @theholisticnicole.

Nicole had a controversial start on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole had a controversial start on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram/@theholisticnicole

Freddie

After matching with Catherine, fans are rooting for funeral director Freddie to find his perfect match. Viewers can also follow the reality star on Instagram @freddieppowell.

Catherine

Catherine currently has over 7,000 followers on her Instagram @catrichards94 and regularly shares images of herself on nights out as well as her holidays abroad.

Freddie has become a fan favourite on Love Is Blind UK
Freddie has become a fan favourite on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram/@freddieppowell

Demi

Demi found a strong connection with Ollie on Love Is Blind UK, however a teaser for the upcoming episodes show a spanner may be thrown into the works by Catherine's arrival. While we wait to see how their relationship develops, fans can follow Demi on Instagram @demisantanabrown.

Ollie

After confusing fans with his strikingly similar looks to Craig David, fans were keen to follow Ollie on social media. Viewers can visit his Instagram page @ollie1sutherland.

Ollie
Ollie is. Picture: Instagram/@ollie1sutherland

Maria

Fans can follow Maria on Instagram @mariabenkh when she shares pictures of her holidays as well as fun times with friends.

With over 5,000 followers on the platform, Maria's following is sure to grow as the season continues.

Tom

Like his partner Maria, fan favourite Tom has over 5,000 followers on Instagram, often posting images with his friends as well as some behind-the-scenes photos from Love Is Blind UK.

Tom is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Is Blind UK
Tom is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram/@stroudtom

Bobby

Songwriter and musician Bobby found a connection with Jasmine on Love Is Blind UK, however it looks like he'll be hoping to build his connection with the audience as well as he builds his music career.

His Instagram @bobbyj4k often shares music videos as well as pictures of his nights out.

Jasmine

Mental health nurse Jasmine currently has over 3,000 followers on Instagram, with fans able to follow her handle @thejaycee_

Jasmine is taking part on Love Is Blind UK
Jasmine is taking part on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram/@thejaycee_

Steven

Fitness fanatic Steven was the first to get engaged on Love Is Blind UK, with viewers keen to know more about the reality TV star.

Fans can follow him on Instagram @stvnsmthy.

Sabrina

With over 10,000 followers on Instagram, Sabrina has already gained some loyal fans. If you'd like to become on of them, you can follow her handle @sabrinavittoriaegerton.

