Love Is Blind UK’s Catherine hints at cast feud after admitting the girls ‘aren’t friends’

13 August 2024, 16:11

Catherine has hinted that there may be a feud between the Love Is Blind UK castmates
Catherine has hinted that there may be a feud between the Love Is Blind UK castmates. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Catherine from Love Is Blind UK has suggested that there may be some tension between cast members...

Catherine Richards from Love Is Blind UK has hinted that all may not be well between herself and her fellow cast members, after posting a scathing Story on her Instagram.

Prior to getting engaged to Freddie Powell on the show, Catherine found herself in a love triangle with him and Ollie Isaac, which raised tensions between her and Ollie's future fiancé Demi Brown.

In episodes yet to air, fans saw a clip where Catherine and Ollie reconnected during the cast holiday at the Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa, leading many fans to speculate there may be a couple swap in the future.

Certain social media activity has also fanned the flames of tension, as it appears that none of the Love Is Blind UK girls (Demi, Sabrina, Maria, Nicole or Jasmine) follow Catherine at the moment.

Catherine has hinted there may be a feud brewing between the girls on Love Is Blind UK
Catherine has hinted there may be a feud brewing between the girls on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Catherine also does not follow the other women, and during an Instagram Q&A she answered questions surrounding her relationship with the girls.

One fan asked the reality TV star: "How is your relationship with the other girls", to which Catherine replied: "@reelouise31 is my girl."

Catherine is referring to Ria Prosser, who is one of the cast members of Love Is Blind UK, however she did not get engaged on the programme.

Catherine posted an interesting story on Instagram
Catherine posted an interesting story on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@catrichards94

Things then took a turn when another viewer asked Catherine: "How come the rest of the girls are not friends with you?"

This led Catherine to reply with the side eye emoji, signalling that there may be more to her relationship with the rest of the cast that we're yet to discover.

Catherine suggested there may have been a falling out between the girls
Catherine suggested there may have been a falling out between the girls. Picture: Instagram/@catrichards94

Neither Demi, Sabrina, Maria, Nicole nor Jasmine have responded to Catherine's message, so it's unclear where the tensions lie between the girls.

Viewers will have to wait to see how Catherine's relationships with Freddie and the other cast develop, but we're thinking there could be some juicy drama on the way!

