Love Is Blind UK: Are Catherine and Freddie still together?

13 August 2024, 12:24

Catherine and Freddie are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK
Catherine and Freddie are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Are Freddie and Catherine from Love Is Blind UK still together? Everything we know about their relationship so far...





Love Is Blind UK's Catherine and Freddie saw sparks fly after meeting in the pods, with many viewers rooting for the pair to find their happily ever after.

As the couple enjoy their time in the luxurious Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa with their fellow cast members, fans have been keen to keep up-to-date with the pair's love life on social media.

However in a preview for upcoming episodes, fans watched as Catherine reconnected with former flame Ollie, but could this throw a spanner in the works for her and Freddie? We've done some digging to find out everything we know about their relationship as of current day.

Are Catherine and Freddie from Love Is Blind UK still together?

Catherine and Freddie are looking for love on Love Is Blind UK
Catherine and Freddie are looking for love on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Are Catherine and Freddie still together?

As per the rules of Love Is Blind UK neither Catherine nor Freddie are allowed to reveal whether they are still together or not.

Although they aren't able to discuss their current relationship status, it looks like things between the pair are positive as they both follow each other on Instagram.

Catherine and Freddie were delighted to meet each other on Love Is Blind UK
Catherine and Freddie were delighted to meet each other on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Catherine and Freddie relationship timeline

Love Is Blind UK kicked off with Catherine and Freddie's first date being a smashing success. The pair instantly bonded over their love for the gym and their grandparents sharing the same names.

But there was another person in the mix, as Catherine had a chat with Ollie where sparks began to fly. Catherine soon found herself torn between the two men, leading to a love triangle to develop.

Catherine and Freddie met on Love Is Blind UK
Catherine and Freddie met on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

As they continued to date, Freddie and Catherine's connection grew in episode two when he opened up about his brother Jack who has Down's Syndrome.

Freddie then emotionally revealed that his future partner would need to be on board with looking after Jack when their mother passes away. This then led to Catherine confessing that she was adopted, with the couple bonding even more.

Catherine and Freddie got engaged on Love Is Blind UK
Catherine and Freddie got engaged on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Knowing that they wanted to be together, Catherine decided to take a step back from her relationship with Ollie and get engaged to Freddie.

The lovebirds then jetted off the Corfu for their very first holiday together, with relations between the two continuing to be rosy as they got to know each other outside of the pods.

