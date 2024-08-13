Love Is Blind UK: Are Demi and Ollie still together?

Demi and Ollie are fan favourites on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Are Demi and Ollie from Love Is Blind UK still in a relationship?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK couple Demi and Ollie are set to see some twists and turns in their relationship, as the upcoming episodes show them dealing with a certain love triangle involving Catherine.

After finding love in the pods, Demi and Ollie decided to get engaged and head off on the cast getaway to the Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa. But things may not be smooth sailing for the pair as the arrival of Catherine and Freddie threaten to throw a spanner in their relationship.

After Catherine hinted at a feud with her fellow castmates, many fans have been wondering how Ollie and Demi's relationship develops on the show and if they make it down the aisle?

Are Demi and Ollie from Love Is Blind UK still together?

Ollie and Demi found a connection on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Are Demi and Ollie still together?

As per the rules of Love Is Blind UK, Demi and Ollie are not allowed to disclose whether they are still together or not, however we have done some digging to try and figure out what their current relationship status is.

At the time of writing, both Demi and Ollie follow each other on Instagram, hinting that they still may be on civil terms since filming ended.

Demi and Ollie headed off to Corfu together on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Demi and Ollie's relationship timeline

Demi was Ollie's second date on Love Is Blind UK, however the pair quickly connected over their mutual love of boxing.

While Ollie was still exploring his connection with Catherine, the girls discussed their feelings regarding Ollie, with Demi admitting she needed more time to decide before committing to him.

Episode two saw Ollie wrestle with his feelings for Demi and Catherine, however after seeing the sweet birthday card Demi made him, Ollie realised who he wanted to be with.

After realising they had a strong connection, Catherine took a step back from her relationship with Ollie and continued to pursue things with Freddie.

Demi and Ollie found a connection on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

The third episode saw Demi emotionally open up about her endometriosis diagnosis, revealing that she has felt like she "wasn't good enough" in the past.

Ollie touchingly told her: "Hearing you say you feel like you're not enough is weird to me because from when we've started to get to know each other in here, you've been more than enough. I want you to know that apart from feeling sorry that you have to got through that, I want you to know it doesn't change anything."

Demi and Ollie got engaged on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

The couple got engaged shortly after and headed off to Corfu for their group holiday.

In future episodes it looks like there could be trouble between Ollie and Demi as their relationship faces a loyalty test as Catherine enters the picture.

While it isn't known how their partnership ends up, we can't wait to watch it all unfold!