Love Is Blind UK fans delighted as Nicole and Benaiah get engaged and re-join the experiment

14 August 2024, 14:48

Nicole and Benaiah have reunited on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole and Benaiah have reunited on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

After splitting from Sam, Nicole and Benaiah have reunited and joined their fellow Love Is Blind UK castmates on their romantic journey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK fans are rooting for Nicole and Benaiah after the pair got engaged following her brutal break-up from fiancé Sam.

During the latest episode of the Netflix show, viewers watched as Nicole invited former flame Benaiah to a meet-up in order to reveal her true feelings to him.

After revealing her regret at not choosing him, the pair soon cleared the air, leading Benaiah to get down on one knee and ask Nicole to marry him.

The newly engaged couple then flew out to Corfu to meet up with their fellow cast members and surprise them with their new relationship.

Nicole and Benaiah are back together on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole and Benaiah are back together on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans were quick to give their opinions on Nicole and Benaiah's relationship, with lots of viewers ecstatic for the lovebirds.

One user wrote: "I actually think Nicole and Benaiah might be the most suited couple of all of them and will definitely work out. Why am I giggling kicking my feet just watching them?? Like I’m actually blushing #LoveIsBlindUK #LoveIsBlind"

Another added: "Benaiah meeting Nicole's family was so wholesome I think they are my new faves"

With a third stating: "Benaiah and Nicole are actually my favourite couple. I was sceptical when they were still in the pods but seeing their chemistry in person is just refreshing. I am blushing with them #loveisblinduk"

Nicole and Benaiah got engaged on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole and Benaiah got engaged on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

As well as fans, Nicole and Benaiah's fellow Love Is Blind UK castmates were equally pleased by the pair reconciling, with all of them running to them when they arrived at the party.

Speaking to the cameras, Sabrina was delighted by Nicole's return, saying: "Having my girl Nicole here, like, that just came out of nowhere. I didn't expect it."

Jasmine was also happy for the couple, stating: "We always knew it was Benaiah and Nicole from day dot. It was just meant to be. So I'm super happy."

It looks like Nicole and Benaiah make it down the aisle on Love Is Blind UK
It looks like Nicole and Benaiah make it down the aisle on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

In later episodes the pair went on to meet each other's family, with their visits going swimmingly.

While we wait for the weddings to air, it looks like Nicole and Benaiah make it down the aisle, but whether they say 'yes' or 'no' to marrying each other is still unknown...

