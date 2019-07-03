How old is Love Island's Amber Gill? Age revealed as Michael and Joanna brand her 'immature'

3 July 2019, 21:28

Amber is one of the youngest stars in the villa
Amber is one of the youngest stars in the villa. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Amber Gill has been called out by ex Michael for being immature, but how old is the beauty therapist?

Amber and Michael have officially uncoupled after the firefighter chose to replace her with new girl Joanna on Love Island.

This came after the Casa Amor twist separated the couples for a week.

Now the group have been reunited, both Michael and new girl Joanna have called Amber out for being "immature", but how old is the beauty therapist from Newcastle?

How old is Amber?

Amber is 21 years old.

The beauty is one of the youngest in the villa, along with Danny and Lucie, who are also 21.

Michael called Amber out for being 'immature'
Michael called Amber out for being 'immature'. Picture: ITV

Who is Amber coupled up with and why did Michael call her 'immature'?

Amber is now officially single after Michael, 27, chose to recouple with Joanna.

After returning to the villa to find Michael with a new girl, Amber refused to greet Joanna, and called her a "dead ting", leading for Joanna to label her "immature".

Michael has also made comments about the star's maturity.

New girl Joanna in only a year older than Amber at 22.

