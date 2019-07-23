Greg O’Shea secretly leaves Love Island villa following family tragedy

Greg O'Shea took a day away from the villa to attend his Grandmother's funeral. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea flew back to Dublin in scenes not aired on the show.

Greg O’Shea secretly flew back to Dublin for a funeral after his Grandma passed away, it has been revealed.

On July 23, the Irish rugby player, who is currently coupled up with Amber Gill, returned to his hometown of Dublin for his Grandma’s funeral, before flying straight back to Majorca.

Greg’s father, Niall, revealed to on local radio: “Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well."

He also praised the Love Island producers for allowing him to fly back for the funeral.

Greg's family have thanked the producers for being helpful and allowing him to return. Picture: ITV

Greg’s grandma passed away on July 19.

A spokesperson for Love Island said on the situation: "Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral.

"Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa."

Greg has been a firm favourite ever since he entered the Love Island villa.

Greg O'Shea has returned to Majorca and to the villa. Picture: ITV

Setting his sights on Amber, fans were over-the-moon when the beautician from Newcastle chose to couple up with him over her ex Michael.

Since Michael was dumped from the island, Greg and Amber have grown closer, sharing their first kiss one night in bed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.