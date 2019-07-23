Greg O’Shea secretly leaves Love Island villa following family tragedy

23 July 2019, 13:23

Greg O'Shea took a day away from the villa to attend his Grandmother's funeral
Greg O'Shea took a day away from the villa to attend his Grandmother's funeral. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea flew back to Dublin in scenes not aired on the show.

Greg O’Shea secretly flew back to Dublin for a funeral after his Grandma passed away, it has been revealed.

On July 23, the Irish rugby player, who is currently coupled up with Amber Gill, returned to his hometown of Dublin for his Grandma’s funeral, before flying straight back to Majorca.

Greg’s father, Niall, revealed to on local radio: “Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well."

He also praised the Love Island producers for allowing him to fly back for the funeral.

READ MORE: Love Island viewers left seething as Jordan has his head turned by India

Greg's family have thanked the producers for being helpful and allowing him to return
Greg's family have thanked the producers for being helpful and allowing him to return. Picture: ITV

Greg’s grandma passed away on July 19.

A spokesperson for Love Island said on the situation: "Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral.

"Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa."

Greg has been a firm favourite ever since he entered the Love Island villa.

Greg O'Shea has returned to Majorca and to the villa
Greg O'Shea has returned to Majorca and to the villa. Picture: ITV

Setting his sights on Amber, fans were over-the-moon when the beautician from Newcastle chose to couple up with him over her ex Michael.

Since Michael was dumped from the island, Greg and Amber have grown closer, sharing their first kiss one night in bed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

This huge Stranger Things news could change everything!

Stranger Things season 4: Netflix contract reveals MAJOR character could return
Jamie Lomas is returning to Hollyoaks

Warren Fox is RETURNING to Hollyoaks as Jamie Lomas is spotted on set
Kerry and Amy unknowingly started the fire

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry and Amy to blame for devastating sweet factory fire ahead of shock death
Love Island viewers are wondering how much Ovie makes as a basketball player

What is Ovie's net worth and how much does the Love Island star earn as a basketball player?
David Walliams offered support to the Love Island star following her exit

David Walliams ‘slid into Amy Hart’s DMs’ after Love Island heartbreak

Trending on Heart

The poor baby suffered horrific burns

Parents warned about spraying babies and pets with hosepipes after toddler suffers horrific burns

Lifestyle

Tequila is more than just a shot, says expert

National Tequila Day 2019: Facts and cocktail recipes for the Mexican spirit

Food & Health

David was injured in a freak waterslide accident

Benidorm water park accident: Mum 'demands answers' after son could be left paralysed

Lifestyle

Francesca has addressed the claims on Instagram

Love Island's Francesca Allen FINALLY address Caroline Flack 'feud' days after Aftersun snub

Celebrities

Helen Flanagan, 28, says she feels guilty about deciding to stop breastfeeding her 13-month-old daughter Delilah.

Helen Flanagan admits 'mummy guilt' over decision to stop breastfeeding daughter Delilah

Celebrities