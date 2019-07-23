Anna lets rip as Jordan makes the moves on India in explosive Love Island episode

Anna and Jordan come to blows. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island first look: Anna Vakili is NOT happy about her boyfriend Jordan Hames making moves on newbie India Reynolds.

The Love Island villa is set to get VERY dramatic tonight as Anna Vakili finds out her boyfriend Jordan Hames has his eye on someone else.

It all starts when Jordan confides in Curtis Pritchard that he might have rushed into his relationship with Anna, despite asking her to be his girlfriend just two days before.

He says: “At the time I asked her to be my girlfriend, it felt normal and natural and it was the right thing to do. But I feel like I may have rushed into it.”

Opening up about newbie India Reynolds, he then adds: “I feel like over the past couple of days I’ve had a few good conversations with India.

“I actually get on with her really well. I’m finding myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa and having a conversation with her.”

Having gone through something similar in Casa Amor with Amy Hart, Curtis then suggests that maybe the couple “aren’t perfect” and he should explore a romance with India.

After sleeping on the big decision, Jordan tells Curtis the next day: “I think I’ve confirmed the location of my head…India.”

But nothing stays secret in the Love Island villa, and it doesn’t take Curtis long to spill the beans to Maura Higgins.

Maura agrees to keep the news to herself, but can’t hold back when she then sees Jordan take India for a chat.

Storming over to Anna, Maura says: “He’s cracking on with India. He likes India. Curtis told me. He’s pulled her for a chat right now.”

And if the Love Island teaser is anything to go by, things get very explosive when Anna then jumps up and heads straight over to Jordan and India’s conversation demanding answers.

“Do you like her?!” Anna shouts, before continuing: “You just asked me out and you like her, is that how much of a f***ing idiot you are?!”

Anna stormed over to Jordan. Picture: ITV

This comes after fans of the show were furious last night after learning that Jordan had changed his mind.

One person commented on Twitter: "It's like Jordan doesn't like to see Ovie happy with a girl. First he steals Anna off of him, now he wants India?"

Another added: "BAFFLES ME how Jordan can plan a romantic tour and ask Anna to be his GF all the while reassuring her that he's into her just to find out he's got his eye on India....WTF #loveisland."

