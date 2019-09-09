James Argent stuns fans with incredible weight loss as he swims the English Channel in Speedos

James Argent has been showing off his weightloss. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

James Argent has shown off his dramatic transformation after setting out on the Sink Or Swim Challenge for Stand Up To Cancer.

James Argent is currently swimming across the English channel in a bid to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

But just before he set off on the mammoth journey along with fellow celebs Wes Nelson, 22, Simon Webbe, 41, and Alex Brooker, 35, James revealed the extent of his fitness journey.

Shared on swimmer Ross Edgley’s Instagram story, TOWIE star Arg, 31, can be seen deciding whether to wear a pair of yellow speedos.

Ross tells his followers: “Chatting to Arg right now, he’s got a serious question and we need your help public vote on this.

“We’re wondering whether he should bust these out. Sexy beast speedos, vote yes or no.”

Former Love Island finalist Wes then asks: “Do they make the cut? I think yes.”

As the camera turns to Arg, he can be seen standing in his swimming trunks looking happy and healthy while giving the camera a huge grin.

James Argent is training twice a day and is 'losing weight'. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

James will be swimming in yellow speedos. Picture: Instagram

Reality star Arg also revealed he’d had a few beauty treatments to make sure he’s looking his best.

He told his own followers: “I’ve just had a spray tan, which I desperately, desperately needed.

“All the others are wearing wet suits and I’m wearing sexy beast Speedos so I need all the help I can get.”

He then turns to a woman beside him and says: “This poor lady, Hayley, she’s had to spray tan naked Arg.”

James later posted a video of himself and Alex Brooker sitting in a van just before taking on the challenge yesterday afternoon.

In the video James said: “Guys, the time has finally come. We’re at Dover, we’re on our way to the sea and today we’re gonna be swimming from Dover to Callais, the English Channel – 21 miles but, God knows what it’s gonna be with the current.

“We just wanna say thank you to everyone for all your love and support, messages and wishes. We’re not gonna let any of you down, we’re gonna do this for Stand Up To Cancer.”

And his friends and family were quick to share their support, as good pal Scarlett Moffatt said: “Good luck xxx”

While girlfriend Gemma Collins commented: "Take your team to France ❤️🇫🇷 ❤️"

Commenting on his weightloss, one follower added: "Look thinner in the face hun!"

While a second said: "You're looking great @real_arg keep it up."

This comes after Arg recently opened up his weight, admitting he was “the heaviest he’s ever been”.

Talking to The Sun, he said: “In regards to my body – I need to work on that. I need to get back in the gym and boxing again.

“I’m desperate to get back on track. I need to work on my fitness that is my number one New Year’s resolution – but I find it so difficult.

“I struggle to get into a routine and structure with my job I’m here, there and everywhere."

But speaking about his new-found passion for swimming, Arg has since told the publication: "It's been fantastic for me. It's been really good to get myself into a good routine and structure and to exercise every day."