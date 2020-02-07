Stacey Solomon risks getting yeast infection as she opens up in candid bath video

The star opened up about the potentially painful risk she was taking. Picture: Instagram

Stacey's opened up about an awkward moment as she took a hot bath, in a video posted on her Instagram story.

Stacey Solomon is no stranger to oversharing on her social media and her newest video is no exception, as she joked about risking a yeast infection.

The 30-year-old Loose Women panellist documented her pouring seemingly endless bath salts into her tub and showed as it all changed colour.

Stacey shared the details of her very OTT bath. Picture: Instagram

She stated she was going to "make the most of my child free situation and have my bath of dreams...

"All the bath bombs, all the bath dust, and if my top lip isn't sweating it's not hot enough".

The star risked a very awkward fail as she admitted the sheer amount of products in the bath combined with its very hot temperature meant she would've been at risk of getting a yeast infection.

Talking her followers through the process, she wrote: "Going for it with some bath salts as well...

"Yep I probably am going to get thrush, but it's worth it."

Stacey dunked her head under the water but immediately regretted it. Picture: Instagram

She then filmed herself dunking her head under the water, admitting she thought that it would look cool.

However, after emerging from the water, she said: "I was wrong. It was hot and my eyes are stinging no end. How do people make these things look good?"

And after she stepped out the tub and dried off, she admitted it was a case of waiting to see if she'd got a yeast infection.

She wrote: "Cleaned my eyes, washed my hair and noon to try and and avoid potential thrush and I've hung Rex's clothes & the boy uniform as for tomorrow winning."