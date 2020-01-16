Stacey Solomon wants to 'burst into tears' as baby Rex, seven months, starts crawling

16 January 2020, 16:08

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon's son Rex has hit a huge milestone, and the TV personality is feeling emotional about it.

Stacey Solomon was delighted as she shared footage of her son, Rex, learning to how to crawl.

The TV star, who is in a relationship with Joe Swash, shared the footage on her Instagram story of Rex, seven months, wriggling around on the floor, attempting to bring himself onto all fours.

Sharing the videos online, she wrote: "He got it. Why do I want to burst into tears right now?"

Stacey Solomon was so proud when Rex started to crawl for the first time
Stacey Solomon was so proud when Rex started to crawl for the first time. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey also added: "And he's up! This crawling business is a game changer.

"He's not mastered it yet but he sits up like this on all fours and bounces around looking like he's bout to face plant EVERYTHING.

"I can't keep my eye off him for a second while he's on the floor."

Stacey said she wanted to "burst into tears" watching her little one crawl
Stacey said she wanted to "burst into tears" watching her little one crawl. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The same day, Stacey revealed that Rex has started to say his first words, which she was disappointed were "dada".

Sharing a clip of the adorable tot learning how to talk, she wrote: "I think he's sating dada but I don't want to admit it."

She then added: "So unfair. How much time do you have to spend with your child to say mum."

Stacey and Joe welcomed baby Rex in May last year
Stacey and Joe welcomed baby Rex in May last year. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey has documented special moments from her third son's early life since he was born on 23rd May 2019.

The little one was born prematurely, with Joe announcing the news on Instagram, along with a sweet message.

At the time, Joe shared a picture of Stacey holding the newborn with the caption: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

Stacey Solomon also revealed Rex has started talking
Stacey Solomon also revealed Rex has started talking. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

"I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X"

Stacey is already mum to Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, while Joe has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship.

