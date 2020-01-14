Stacey Solomon shares adorable video of Joe Swash playing with baby Rex
14 January 2020, 12:03
The TV presenter shared the cute family video which melted her fans' hearts.
Stacey Solomon is no stranger to sharing adorable family moments, and her newest clip of Joe Swash with their son Rex is no exception.
The Loose Women presenter, 30, shared the cute clip on her Instagram story last night, sharing an adorable update of her baby son playing with his father Joe, 37.
In the clip, Joe and Rex were playing about doing what she referred to as "teddy talk", which was Joe talking to his eight-month-old son through a little white teddy bear.
Joe, who is currently starring on ITV's Dancing on Ice every weekend, was dressed in a grey hoody and had on a black baseball cap, and giggled along, pulling faces at his son.
Stacey captioned the video "Teddy talk with Daddy they do this every night and melts my heart".
Rex was dressed in an adorable wintery babygro which had polar bears on, and is starting to grow some of the same auburn hair as his father.
Also joining them both on the sofa was the family's pet dog who was curled up on a blanket.
As well as Rex, Joe is dad to Harry, 12, with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleou.
Stacey is mum to Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships.