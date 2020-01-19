Are Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon married? Why he wears a ring on his wedding finger

Joe and Stacey have sparked numerous wedding rumours in the past. Picture: ITV

Joe Swash is currently appearing as a contestant on Dancing On Ice - here's everything you need to know about his relationship with Stacey Solomon.

Dancing On Ice returned to our screens for a third time tonight, and Joe Swash will be taking to the ice to skate for the second time with his partner Alexandra Schauman.

The TV personality, 37, has been dating Stacey Solomon since 2016, and they share adorable seven-month-old son Rex together.

Stacey and Joe are not married, however, although he does wear a ring on his wedding finger.

Here's the lowdown on their relationship.

Why does Joe Swash wear a ring on his wedding finger?

Stacey and Joe aren't married, but he has been spotted wearing a band on his wedding finger, sparking secret wedding rumours.

On a recent family trip to The Maldives, Joe and Stacey posed with Rex and Stacey's sons from previous relationships - Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, on the beach - and fans spotted the ring.

Of course, this led to a wave of speculation that the couple had had a secret wedding.

Stacey hit back at the rumours on her Instagram stories, saying: "We just need to clear this up, I didn't realise while we were away that lots of people had messaged and commented that they thought that we had got married."

She added: "I am only just reading through them now, thinking oh my god, this has gone a bit weird."

"We are not married.

"We wouldn't secretly get married anyway as I would be so over the moon about it that I would be telling everyone. And all our families would be there too, Joe's family and my family would all be there if we were going to get married. I don't even think you can get married in the Maldives unless you are Maldivian?"

Joe wears the rings because they belonged to Stacey's late dad.

She said: "Joe's rings that he wears are not wedding rings.

"They are my dad's rings, he passed away when I was a kid and I wear them for good luck. And I am sure that once we get married I will replace them with a wedding ring.

"No, you can keep them and wear both!" "Sorry everyone, we are not married,"

Joe then added: "No, not yet."