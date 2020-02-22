Super organised Stacey Solomon shares brilliant crayon hack that keeps kids’ craft stuff neat

Stacey's clever crayon organisation idea. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Stacey Solomon showed her newest trick for keeping her house tidy.

With a stash of new crayons for her kids, Stacey Solomon, 30, shared a clever way to store and organise her children's craft supplies. The Loose Women star has been on a home improvement spree, seemingly inspired by pal Mrs Hinch.



She suggests organising children's crayons into clear plastic drawers. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Using a set of clear drawers she sorts the crayons by colour, with some help from her youngest son.



"Bought these for the boys and now me and Rex are going to sort them out."



Stacey sorts her children's crayons by colour. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She told her Instagram fans, "I'm enjoying this far too much."



As she revealed the stack of drawers, organised by colour, she explained the drawers were purchased from Amazon.

Stacey's stack of crayons, organised by colour. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She's been busily organising her kitchen and sharing tips on Instagram.



Stacey says she'll start organising son Zach's room next. "I'm starting to do little bits here and there so when I eventually get started some of it will be ready to go straight in."