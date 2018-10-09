Mum shares genius 'f**ket bucket' hack to make her kids tidy up their toys

9 October 2018, 11:36 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 12:00

One potty-mouthed mum has come up with a genius way to keep her kids' toys neat and tidy.

Meet the mum who gives her kids two choices: "Put your toys away or I'll put them in the bin."

Jessica McGinty uses a system she has dubbed the 'f**ket bucket' in a bid to encourage her children to tidy their toys up once they're done playing with them.

Any toy that is left on the floor gets put in a 'f**ket bucket', and if the toy is still in the 'f**ket bucket' at the end of the day, it takes a one-way trip to the rubbish bin.

READ MORE: Mum questions if she should shave her six-year-old daughter's legs and back

'Mishmash Moments' shares a genius parenting hack
'Mishmash Moments' shares a genius parenting hack. Picture: Facebook

Jessica shared the parenting hack on her Facebook page, Mishmash Moments, and it soon racked up over 25,000 shares.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Today I got the kids f**ket buckets.

"If they leave it laying around, it goes in their bucket. If it’s still there at bedtime it goes in the bin because f**ket if I’m cleaning it up."

Whilst it has been pointed out that, essentially, you are still cleaning up after your youngsters, most parents are loving the idea.

via GIPHY

One Facebook user wrote: "I need this!", whilst another added: "best idea ever!"

A third commented: "I'm getting this ASAP!"

Others also suggested using it, not just for parenting, but for messy housemates and partners.

A social media user tagged their partner, and wrote: "You'd have no work clothes left if I did this!"

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Zoe was taken aback by the kind gesture in the supermarket

Mum thanks stranger for giving her "£10 to spend on wine" after her child played up in supermarket
'Mishmash Moments' shares a genius parenting hack

Mum shares genius 'f**ket bucket' hack to make her kids tidy up their toys
Child waiting outside shop

Is it ever OK to leave a child unattended outside a shop?

Adorable boy gives thumbs up in preschool

Kids that go to nursery will be 'more intelligent' than those babysat by family
Girl wearing bathrobe, sitting on table, pretending to shave legs

Mum questions if she should shave her 6-year-old daughter's legs and back