Stacey Solomon worried for Joe Swash's reaction as she redecorates drawers with fur and glitter

It seems as though Stacey Solomon has been taking organisational tips from good pal Mrs Hinch.

And in her latest household hack, the mum-of-three decided to revamp her drawers with some very jazzy fur.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Stacey, 30, told her Instagram followers she had been inspired by The Real Housewives of Cheshire's Katie Kane.

"OK bare with me. I saw Katie Kane had some furry drawers which were AMAZING but they're bespoke and super expensive so I bought some furry fabric and glittery handles and I'm going to try and make my own fur drawers,” she said, before adding: “Don't judge me!"

Stacey Solomon revealed the before picture of her drawers. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon revealed the after photo of her drawers. Picture: Instagram

Taking advantage of baby Rex’s nap time, the Loose Women star painted her dark wooden drawers before covering them with the white faux fur.

Stacey then showed off the finished product, asking her fans ‘not to laugh’ at her creativity.

She said: "He needs a hair cut at the bottom but as silly as this may look to some, I'm so happy with this!"

Giggling to herself, she continued: "I've been reading through your messages and furry drawers aren't for everyone.

"But I love them. I'm actually really proud of them! Sometimes you've just got to do what makes you happy, it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks."

Referencing boyfriend Joe Swash’s reaction, she added: "Am I excited for Joe to come home and see them? Not particularly!

"But I love them and I hope he doesn't need any underwear tomorrow..."

Despite Stacey’s enthusiasm, Katie Kane later responded: "Hey Stacey, I'm chuffed to bits that you tagged me in your video of your furry drawers.

"But I also feel really bad because although these drawers look furry, they're not. They're just a flat vinyl." Oops!

This comes after Stacey - who is also mum to Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, - showed off her immaculate kitchen cupboards.

Stacey Solomon revealed her cupboard hack. Picture: Instagram

Posting clips of her creative methods of tidying away, Stacey revealed she stored snacks by hanging them up on a curtain rail.

Underneath the hanging bags, there could be seen a wicker tray full to the brim treats.

She said underneath: “Honestly I just say here cracking up at myself for how happy this has made me…why do I love it so much? [sic]”