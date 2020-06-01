Jacqueline Jossa hits back at Dan Osborne marriage ‘lies’ as she opens up on ‘lowest time of her life’

Jacqueline Jossa has hit back at negative comments. Picture: Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa has spoken up on reports she has split with husband Dan Osborne.

Jacqueline Jossa has been forced to hit back at rumours surrounding her marriage to Dan Osborne after she confirmed she had temporarily moved out of their family home.

While the 27-year-old is now back living with Dan, 28, and their two children, she has shared a powerful message saying ‘she cannot take much more’.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the former EastEnders actress said: “I am the lowest I have ever been as you continue to take it too far.

Jacqueline Jossa has shared a powerful message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“Just know I have to be on social media for work, and I shouldn’t be made to feel like I can’t use something I once enjoyed and love so much. I love working and it fills me with a lot of joy.”

Explaining her reasons for moving out, Jacqueline revealed she needed “space to deal with her emotions” as she continued: “I cannot take much more. I left home for just that, space to deal with my feelings and emotions as I have been through a lot in the last few years.

“Yes, Daniel has made mistakes and I have to heal and deal with all of this, but I didn’t leave for any other reason than to fix my family.”

The mum-of-two - who shares Ella, five, and Mia, one, with Dan - bravely went on to say: “I am not weak.

“I am having counselling and dealing with a lot so when I chose to stay with my mum and dad it’s because I have to process something and don’t want any negative energy around my kids.

“It’s the right thing to do.”

Earlier this week, Jac denied claims her marriage was over, while also thanking her fans for their support.

"Morning all. This is a message for all of the amazing supporters who always show me so much love," she said at the time.

"I've been honest about my situation at the moment, and yes I've been staying at another house - a house my parents will eventually be moving into.

"I had really been struggling (haven't we all!?) lately and, as I said the other day, I've just needed some time and breathing space.

"Thanks to everyone who always stands by us, and to all the hard working parents trying to get through this crazy time - and for those who don't get it, just Be Kind."

She later told fans that she's back at home on a part-time basis, but will be going to and from her parents' to take pictures for her InTheStyle collection.

This comes after reports surfaced over the weekend that Jac had secretly moved into another house after discovering that Dan had been sending ‘flirty messages’ to other women.

The actress has strongly denied this.

