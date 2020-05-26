Jacqueline Jossa 'secretly moves to new house' following Dan Osborne split

26 May 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 26 May 2020, 10:49

Dan and Jac have allegedly split
Dan and Jac have allegedly split. Picture: Instagram

The actress and TV personality has denied claims of a divorce but admitted she needs to work out her 'next move'.

Jacqueline Jossa has signed for a new property and secretly moved in after leaving husband Dan Osborne, "who thought she was off to her parents'."

The former EastEnder actress, 27, left the £1million home she lived in with former TOWIE star Dan, 28, and their two daughters after reports claim they clashed during lockdown.

The pair have apparently split
The pair have apparently split. Picture: Instagram

Despite posing for loved up snaps only a matter of weeks ago, a source close to the couple has suggested that a driving force behind the split was Dan flirtatiously messaging models online.

The pair, who have been together for seven years and married for three, have had their relationship scrutinised due to Dan's alleged infidelity, but they have remained strong despite split rumours.

On Sunday, he was spotted without his wedding ring at a petrol station.

A source revealed to The Sun: “Jacqueline didn’t tell Dan where she was moving to.

"He thought it would be with her parents.

“But instead she’s staying at another property and has signed a six-month lease.

"Dan’s sworn to her on so many occasions he’s going to change his ways but just can’t help himself messaging other women.”

Dan and Jac with their two daughters
Dan and Jac with their two daughters. Picture: Instagram

Yesterday, Jacqueline denied their marriage had come to and end, posting a statement on Instagram.

However, she added that she needed "some time" to think about what her next move was going to be.

Heart.co.uk has contacted Jacqueline's representatives for a comment.

