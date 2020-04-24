Jacqueline Jossa says she'll return to Eastenders 'in the next five years'

Jacqueline Jossa might be returning to Eastenders. Picture: Instagram/BBC

The former Eastenders star has said she'll return as Lauren Branning 'in the next five years'.

Jacqueline Jossa has hinted that she will reprise her role as Lauren Branning in Eastenders.

The I'm A Celeb winner, 27, said she'll return to Albert Square in the 'next five years', after leaving the soap in 2018.

She told the Mail Online: "I absolutely love Eastenders. love the people, the production and I absolutely love Lauren Branning with all my heart.

"It doesn't feel like it was a goodbye forever, definitely not, well not from my end anyway. I would love to go back someday.

"I could hobble back in on my walking stick one day."

And when asked if a return could be on the cards within five years, she said: "I think that sounds better than me going back tomorrow, yes."

Jacqueline Jossa left Eastenders in 2018. Picture: BBC

Jacqueline is currently isolating at home with her husband Dan Osborne and their kids Ella, five, and Mia, 22 months.

She recently wowed her fans with her incredible singing voice after going on a 'Disney rampage' while bored at home.

Jacqueline filmed herself singing Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid on her Instagram stories, and her followers were seriously impressed by her vocals.

