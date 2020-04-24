Prince William, Kate Middleton and family lead clap for the NHS from Norfolk home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the way with their cheering on Thursday evening.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all joined their parents yesterday evening to clap for our carers at 8pm.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the clap dressed in blue for the NHS and were filmed cheering on the doorstep of their home, Anmer Hall.

The family looked lovely as they started the long clap on Thursday April 23rd as they stepped out of their home, with Kate dressed in a cornflower blue maxi dress and William in a blue jumper with a checkered shirt underneath.

Prince George, six, wore a smart blue plaid shirt, Princess Charlotte, four, wore an adorable light blue floral dress, and Prince Louis - who celebrated his second birthday earlier this week - wore a navy blue jumper and shorts.

They were filmed exiting their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall which was gifted to the royal couple shortly after their wedding.

The whole family showed their support for the NHS and emergency services as they clapped for our carers.

And they aren't the only Royals who have been showing their support for front-line staff during the pandemic, as Prince William's father, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall also posted a video of themselves clapping.

They are currently isolating themselves on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales had contracted the virus but has now recovered from it.