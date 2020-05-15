Jacqueline Jossa offering acting sessions for only £5 through her performing arts school

15 May 2020, 16:28

Jacqueline's academy has advertised the new online classes
Jacqueline's academy has advertised the new online classes. Picture: Instagram

The EastEnders actress is offering up a right bargain during lockdown.

Actress Jacqueline Jossa not only has her TV roles and many brand deals going on, she's also a busy mum-of-two and runs a performing arts school called the Jac Jossa Academy.

The 27-year-old runs the Bexleyheath academy which offers dance, drama, and musical theatre lessons to local children, and has recently advertised classes that will only cost £5.

Usually classes cost a considerable amount more and vary a lot depending on the class and the age group, for instance their Sunday Academy costs £234 for nine sessions.

But during lockdown the academy has launched online classes, and they cost a minuscule £5 and are accessible to children across the country.

The Jac Jossa Academy's Instagram page shared an image of their timetable, which includes a variety of classes for different age categories.

💫ONLINE CLASSES - It's so lovely that we can open our classes to more children who do not live local to the academy....

Posted by The Jacjossa Academy on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

The post reads: "ONLINE CLASSES - Hey guys after a successful two weeks of online classes we have launched another week's worth commencing 11th May.

"We have also added two extra classes so be sure to check out the timetable.

"You can book online now for just £5 per session. Follow the steps below to book your class"

The youngest level of class available is Music, Dance, and Drama for two to four year olds, with several other lessons suitable for children up to 16, such as street or contemporary dance.

ONLINE CLASSES! Check out our children joining in with our online classes! They have adapted so well and we’ve had some great feedback! You can join in for only £5 a session. Check out our post previous to find out our table for online classes. 🤩

Posted by The Jacjossa Academy on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

The academy's Facebook page has already started offering the classes, which have been taking place since the start of the week and have since been sharing clips and pictures of their students during their online lessons.

One read: "Check out our children joining in with our online classes!

"They have adapted so well and we’ve had some great feedback! You can join in for only £5 a session. Check out our post previous to find out our table for online classes."

