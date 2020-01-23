Dancing On Ice in chaos as Joe Swash's partner Alexandra Schauman forced to pull out after 'freak accident'

Joe Swash's partner has had to pull out of the show. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Alex Schauman will miss a performance on Sunday following a scary fall on the ice.

Dancing On Ice has only been on our TVs a few weeks and the skaters have already faced their fair share of injuries.

And after pro Vanessa Bauer was forced to miss a live show just two weeks ago, now Joe Swash’s partner Alex Schauman will miss a performance as well following a ‘freak fall’.

Last night, Alex shared a selfie of her and Joe, explaining why she had to miss training.

She wrote: "I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I’m not able to perform with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to a injury that I endured after a freak fall.

"I have missed skating with him terribly this week, he always puts such a big smile on my face.”

Revealing that professional Alex Murphy will be taking her place, she added: “I wish him and @almurph18 who is stepping in all the best this upcoming Sunday, I will be there rooting for you and cheering you and everyone else on 👏👏👏.

"I also want to give a huge shoutout to the whole DOI family and team who have given me so much love and support this week. ❤️⛸."

Alex quickly replied: "Love you to the moon sister! Will make you proud xx #teamjalex."

While DOI star Brianne Delcourt wrote: "My bestie.., You are one of the toughest gals I know. Take this time to heal.

"The show won’t be the same without you. I definitely will have a hard time without my sista holding my hand. I love you so so much. ❤️"

And fans also rushed to comment they were "gutted” she wouldn’t be on the ice this week.

“Oh no, what’s going on this year!! So many injuries and people dropping out. Wishing you well xx”, said one.

While a second added: “Oh no 😢, wishing you a speedy recovery & sending you lots of love 💕 xx”

It's currently unknown whether Alexandra will be back on the show the following week.

This comes after a tough week for Dancing On Ice after Caprice Bourret dramatically swapped her dance partner from Hamish Gaman to Oscar Peter.

The pair are said to have fallen out with their relationship turning ‘toxic’, however ITV has since denied the claims and insisted there is no bad feeling