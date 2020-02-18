Joe Swash says he 'doesn't have time' for sex with Stacey Solomon

18 February 2020, 16:30

Joe Swash has spoken out about his and Stacey's sex life
Joe Swash has spoken out about his and Stacey's sex life. Picture: Instagram

Joe Swash has spoken out about sex with his wife Stacey Solomon - admitting the pair are struggling to find time to be intimate.

Dancing On Ice star Joe Swash has revealed he 'doesn't have time' for sex with Stacey Solomon while he's busy in rehearsals.

Read more: Stacey Solomon worried for Joe Swash's reaction as she redecorates drawers with fur and glitter

The 38-year-old TV presenter previously admitted he would be 'scared to try' getting intimate as both are so busy with work.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares adorable video of Joe Swash playing with baby Rex

Joe has now elaborated on the issue to new! magazine, saying: "It’s a combination of things. We’ve got a new baby, she’s working, I’m working, and we ain’t had no time.

View this post on Instagram

Class of 2020!!!!!

A post shared by Joe Swash (@realjoeswashy) on

"And when we do get the time, we’ve got to try and get rid of the kids! But when this finishes, we’ll spend more time together."

And speaking about his gruelling Dancing On Ice rehearsal schedule, Joe said: “Yeah and it’s getting hard to be fair. It wasn’t so hard in the beginning, but as the competition goes on its demanding more and more time, which is difficult because the baby is small and Stacey is working as well.

“She’s got her hands full, so we’re just trying to do our best.”

Joe and Stacey got together met six years ago after she won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and the pair started dating in 2016. They welcomed welcomed Rex - their first baby together - last May.

Opening up about their sex life on Loose Women last week, Joe said: "Listen it's been so long I think I'd be a little bit nervous the next time we do it."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Billie is such an unique artist

Who is Billie Eillish? Bond singer's age, how she was discovered and family revealed

Music

The Brit Awards most outrageous moments

Brit Awards 2020: A look back at the most outrageous moments in the show's history

Music

The best, worst and most shocking outfits from the Brit Awards

Brit Awards: The best, worst and most shocking outfits over the years
The singer is also hilarious and frequently posts funny social media snaps

How did Lewis Capaldi become famous, is he related to Peter Capaldi and what are his biggest achievements?
The pair might be adding another show to their long list

Ant and Dec in talks for their very own TV sitcom as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

Trending on Heart

Noughts & Crosses will air on BBC One later this year

Noughts & Crosses: Trailer, plot, cast and release date of BBC series revealed

TV & Movies

What can were expect from Jim Hopper in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4: Trailer, release date and plot details as it's confirmed Hopper is alive

TV & Movies

Vanessa will be diagnosed with bowel cancer

Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreaking bowel cancer storyline confirmed for Vanessa Woodfield

TV & Movies

You can now get married dressed as your favourite Disney princesses

Disney launches line of wedding dresses based on your favourite princesses

Fashion

A shockingly high number of Brits admit to pooing in the shower (stock images)

One in 30 people admit to pooing in the shower

Lifestyle

Smart speakers can send your voice notes to strangers

How to stop strangers listening in to your Amazon Alexa, Google and Apple smart speakers

Lifestyle