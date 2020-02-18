Joe Swash says he 'doesn't have time' for sex with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has spoken out about his and Stacey's sex life. Picture: Instagram

Joe Swash has spoken out about sex with his wife Stacey Solomon - admitting the pair are struggling to find time to be intimate.

Dancing On Ice star Joe Swash has revealed he 'doesn't have time' for sex with Stacey Solomon while he's busy in rehearsals.

The 38-year-old TV presenter previously admitted he would be 'scared to try' getting intimate as both are so busy with work.

Joe has now elaborated on the issue to new! magazine, saying: "It’s a combination of things. We’ve got a new baby, she’s working, I’m working, and we ain’t had no time.

"And when we do get the time, we’ve got to try and get rid of the kids! But when this finishes, we’ll spend more time together."

And speaking about his gruelling Dancing On Ice rehearsal schedule, Joe said: “Yeah and it’s getting hard to be fair. It wasn’t so hard in the beginning, but as the competition goes on its demanding more and more time, which is difficult because the baby is small and Stacey is working as well.

“She’s got her hands full, so we’re just trying to do our best.”

Joe and Stacey got together met six years ago after she won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and the pair started dating in 2016. They welcomed welcomed Rex - their first baby together - last May.

Opening up about their sex life on Loose Women last week, Joe said: "Listen it's been so long I think I'd be a little bit nervous the next time we do it."