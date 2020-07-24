Why is Gogglebox not on tonight and when will it back?

When is Gogglebox back? Picture: Channel 4/Twitter

Gogglebox's 17th series release date has been revealed.

It’s fair to say the Gogglebox families helped get us through lockdown, with the likes of The Malones and Giles and Mary making us howl with laughter every Friday night.

But the Channel 4 show recently went off air to make way for the celebrity version, and to give the stars of the show a break from filming.

Luckily, it seems as though we won’t have to wait long until our favourite Goggleboxers are back on our screens for a brand new series.

So, when is Gogglebox back on Channel 4? Here’s what we know...

Why is Gogglebox not on?

Gogglebox is currently taking a break from filming, with the celebrity version finishing earlier this month.

When is Gogglebox back?

Gogglebox boss Tania Alexander has now confirmed the series will be back on our TV screens on September 11, 2020.

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox will be back on our screens. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to her personal Twitter account, Tania thanks the cast and crew of the show for keeping it going through the pandemic.

She said: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox.

"It really wasn't easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it.

"Big shout out to the cast from both shows. AND my amazing team. See y'all on Sept 11th."

And fans were quick to comment, as one person replied: “Honestly, I know I've said it before - but we really appreciate you and the team bringing us a new show every single week. I can't imagine the logistical challenge, navigating through the start of lockdown and everything. So thank you for your thank you, but THANK YOU!”

Another said: “It’s outstanding, I couldn’t fault it! Makes me laugh and cry! Thank you for all the hard work that makes it possible! Fridays wouldn’t be Fridays without it.”

The Celebrity edition recently finished its second series, with the likes of Pixie Lott and her boyfriend and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford signing up.

In order to stick to strict social distancing rules, TV bosses had to rig cameras in the homes to prevent the cast and crew coming into contact with each other.

This comes after Channel 4 came under fire after fans claimed they had broken lockdown rules.

Hundreds of viewers filed complaints when sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner appeared in the same household, despite the fact they don't live together.