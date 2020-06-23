Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jnr goes public with model girlfriend Bryony Briscoe

Tom Malone Jr from Gogglebox has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe.

Tom Malone Jnr and his family have become firm favourites on Gogglebox thanks to their hilarious one liners.

And while we don’t know much about their lives away from the sofa, now Tom has given a glimpse into his relationship by sharing a photo with his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe.

Taking to Instagram, Tom posted a series of snaps of the pair all dressed in black standing on a road in Manchester.

The TV star wrote alongside them: "Tried to get a serious photo 🤷🏻‍♂️✌🏻".

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet post, as one wrote: “Posh and becks have got some serious competition 👍”

Read More: Gogglebox’s Malone family have two more 'secret siblings' never seen on the show

“My fave couple ❤️🔥x,” said a pal, while another added: “Looking amazing the pair of you 😻.”

This comes after Bryony hinted at their relationship last month, as she shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers she had received from Tom on her birthday.

Another snap on Bryony’s Instagram shows the pair snuggling up, as she wrote: "Support bubble💘".

While Tom is a choreographer, Bryony is a makeup artist and boasts over 7,000 followers on Instagram.

Read More: Is Tom Malone from Gogglebox a professional dancer? And which stars has he worked with?

In recent weeks, the couple have been showing their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement by attending protests in Manchester and speaking out on social media.

Tom joined Gogglebox back in 2014, along with his Dad Tom Sr, Mum Julie and brother Shaun, as well as their four adorable dogs.

Tom Malone Jr appears on Gogglebox with his family. Picture: Channel 4

Before he was seen on the Channel 4 show, Tom was also part of a dance crew called ‘Ruff Diamond’ who came runners up on Sky1's Got To Dance in 2013.

He is now a member of London-based dance troupe, Soul Mavericks, and has danced for some huge artists including Rita Ora, Fergie and Wiley.

He has also competed in Holland, USA, Portugal, Slovakia and even taught workshops in Canada.

Now Read: The Circle is returning to Channel 4 and there will be a special celebrity series