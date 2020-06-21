The Circle is returning to Channel 4 and there will be a special celebrity series

The Circle is back! Picture: Channel 4

The reality TV show with a twist has been confirmed to return for season three.

Channel 4 has given fans of The Circle the news they want to hear... it's back for another season!

The reality gameshow, fronted by Emma Willis and Sophie Willan has enjoyed two successful series so far, and we can look forward to another two... but not until next year!

The popular show has been a hit for two season. Picture: Channel 4

Usually, the show broadcasts towards the end of the year, but COVID-19 has thrown a serious spanner in the works for many TV productions across the world.

As well as the standard series three, The Circle has been renewed for a celebrity version for Stand Up To Cancer.

You can apply to appear on series three here.

The Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group format will return to Channel 4 in early 2021, opening with a week-long celebrity edition, before everyday contestants enter the reality show, in which they catfish their way to a cash prize.

It follows Netflix renewing The Circle for a second and third season in the U.S.

Production on Season 3 will begin in Salford, Greater Manchester, later this year, but it will all be pre-recorded as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning there will be no studio audience or live shows.

Executive producer Tim Harcourt said: “Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have been learning the power of connecting remotely.

"Perhaps in the light of this, the new series will resonate even more for audiences as well as offer them the distraction of fun, warmth and strategy.”

The Circle series three and Celebrity Circle For Stand Up To Cancer were commissioned for Channel 4 by Gilly Greenslade, Vivienne Molokwu and Kelly Webb Lamb.