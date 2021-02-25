Gogglebox favourite Tom Malone Jr quits hit reality show

Tom Malone Jr said he would be exploring other opportunities. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Tom Malone Jr has quit Gogglebox, but his family will remain part of the reality series.

Tom Malone Jr has announced he has quit Gogglebox.

The Channel 4 reality show favourite announced the news on Thursday afternoon, telling fans he is looking to explore new opportunities.

The 26-year-old usually appears on the show alongside his mum Julie, dad Tom and brother Shaun.

The rest of the family will continue on the series, Tom confirmed.

READ MORE: Gogglebox faces complaints after ‘derogatory’ and ‘insensitive’ coronavirus comments

Tom Malone Jr and his family have been on Gogglebox since 2014. Picture: Channel 4

This news comes just a day before the new series airs.

Tom revealed the news on his social media platforms, posting a picture of himself holding a sign which reads: "Back on the market. Get at me with any TV work".

He captioned the image with: "So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.

"I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

Tom Malone Jr confirmed his family would still be part of the show. Picture: Twitter/Tom Malone Jr

He added: "I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid. PS. Don't worry my parents and my brother will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday. To the future."

The Channel 4 reality show's favourite announced the news on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Twitter/Tom Malone Jr

Tom and his family have been on the show since 2014, and fans have already shown him how much he will be missed.

One person commented: "Best wishes for the future. It won’t be the same without you and your father cracking jokes usually at the expense of your lovely mother."

Another added: "Gutted, love you guys together but glad the family will be sticking around. All the best with any future endeavours."

READ NOW: Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?