Gogglebox star Andy Michael dies aged 61

27 August 2021, 12:18 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 12:38

Andy Michael has passed away following a short illness
Andy Michael has passed away following a short illness. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Andy Michael, known for appearing on Gogglebox alongside his family, has passed away following a short illness.

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61.

The tragic news was released by Channel 4 today on behalf of his wife Carolyne and his children Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis.

Andy passed away following a "short illness", but his family have not confirmed details.

The statement reads: "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness. Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side."

It continued: "Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

"Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time."

Andy was a retired hotelier and father to four children – Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis
Andy was a retired hotelier and father to four children – Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis. Picture: Channel 4

As well as starring on Gogglebox, Andy was a hotelier before he retired, and also stood as the Ukip candidate for Hastings and Rye at the general election.

During this time, Andy and his family did not appear on the show, but returned following the election.

Andy Michael and his family have been part of Gogglebox since it first aired
Andy Michael and his family have been part of Gogglebox since it first aired. Picture: Channel 4

The tragic news of Andy's death comes the same week in which Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away at the age of 92.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Nick in Clickbait?

Who plays Nick in Clickbait and where have you seen him before?
How many episodes of Clickbait are there?

How many episodes of Clickbait are there on Netflix?

White Lotus is available to watch in the UK now

Where can I watch The White Lotus in the UK?

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus?

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus and where have you seen them before?
Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Will there be a season two of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Trending on Heart

The White Lotus is available to watch on NOWTV

How many episodes of The White Lotus are there?

Leona Lewis has praised Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty

EastEnders’ Shona McGarty praised by Leona Lewis after Whitney Dean singing tribute
M&S will close their doors on Christmas Eve night for two days

Marks & Spencer closing all stores on Boxing Day to give staff a break

Christmas

Peter Gunn starred in Coronation Street

Who does Peter Gunn play in Coronation Street?

James Martin took to Twitter to thank A&E staff

James Martin thanks A&E staff after being rushed to hospital following accident

Celebrities

Make sure your furry friends stay cool as the weather hots up

Hot pet summer! The best gadgets, treats and products for your dog or cat

Lifestyle