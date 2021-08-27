Gogglebox star Andy Michael dies aged 61

Andy Michael has passed away following a short illness. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Andy Michael, known for appearing on Gogglebox alongside his family, has passed away following a short illness.

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61.

The tragic news was released by Channel 4 today on behalf of his wife Carolyne and his children Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis.

Andy passed away following a "short illness", but his family have not confirmed details.

The statement reads: "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness. Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side."

Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Andy will be truly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/9swH4JA0RN — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 27, 2021

It continued: "Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

"Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time."

Andy was a retired hotelier and father to four children – Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis. Picture: Channel 4

As well as starring on Gogglebox, Andy was a hotelier before he retired, and also stood as the Ukip candidate for Hastings and Rye at the general election.

During this time, Andy and his family did not appear on the show, but returned following the election.

Andy Michael and his family have been part of Gogglebox since it first aired. Picture: Channel 4

The tragic news of Andy's death comes the same week in which Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away at the age of 92.