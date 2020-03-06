Who are The Michael family from Gogglebox and what are their jobs? Get to know Carolyne, Andrew and Louis

6 March 2020, 20:30 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 20:31

Gogglebox stars The Michaels
Gogglebox stars The Michaels. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Find out more about The Michael family from Gogglebox including Carolyne, Andrew and their kids.

The Gogglebox cast has some new editions this series. But season 15 has also welcomed back some old favourites - including The Michael family. 

But who are The Michaels, how many children do they have and what do they do for a living? Find out everything… 

Who are the members of The Michael family from Gogglebox? 

The Michael family are from Brighton and are usually made up of parents Andrew, Carolyne and their son Louis. 

How many sisters are there in Gogglebox’s Michael family? 

Louis has two sisters who have appeared on Gogglebox before - Alex and Katie.

Read More: Who are The Malone family from Gogglebox and how many dogs do they have?

Katie was travelling in Australia when the family first signed up for the show, but since returning to the UK, she occasionally makes an appearance.

The Michaels also have another son called Pascal who has only ever briefly appeared on the show. 

View this post on Instagram

VEGAN BROTHERS 🍄👬🌱

A post shared by Louis R Michael (@louisrmichael) on

What do the Michael family do for a living?

Dad Andy is a retired hotelier. However, he is most well known for running as a candidate for UKIP in the 2015 election. This means the family were forced to drop out of the show. 

Read More: Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 said ay the time: “It’s with great regret that the Michaels are no longer in the show.

“Sadly any Gogglebox cast member who becomes a candidate for a political party will have to step down from their involvement in Gogglebox.”

She added: “They have been excellent contributors to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show.”

Andy later failed to win a seat so they were back on the show the following year.

Meanwhile, Louis is studying at the University of Chichester, while sister Alex has a Masters in Computer Science. 

According to The Sun, Pascal is currently studying neuroscience in Aberdeen.

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

Read More: Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Siddiquis have been on Gogglebox since the beginning

Who are Gogglebox family The Siddiquis? Everything you need to know about Sid, Baasit and Umar
McDonalds and Dodds airs on Sundays

McDonald and Dodds: Who is the cast for new ITV drama?

Billy Porter is set to play the role in the new remake

The Fairy Godmother in the new Cinderella movie will be 'genderless'
Who are the Dancing On Ice winners over the past 12 series?

Dancing On Ice previous winners: Who won the ITV skating show last year?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Everything you need to know about Will.I.am

The Voice will.i.am: Real name, net worth and girlfriend history revealed

Trending on Heart

Hair loss affects women of all ages and this shampoo has helped a lot

Shoppers are raving over incredible five-star rated shampoo that fights hair loss

Beauty

Libby Clegg has made it into the Dancing On Ice 2020 finals

Is Dancing On Ice finalist Libby Clegg blind and what eye condition does she have?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Libby Clegg is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice finalist Libby Clegg? Everything you need to know about blind double Paralympian champion

Dancing On Ice 2020

Olly Murs has showed off his weight loss on Instagram

Olly Murs new body: Before and after pictures and how The Voice coach got into shape

Celebrities

Joe Swash

What happened to Joe Swash? Dancing On Ice star suffers injury prior to final