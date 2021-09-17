Gogglebox's Paige Deville QUITS as she shares scathing comments about show

Paige Deville will no longer be taking part in Channel 4's Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Paige Deville announced she has quit Gogglebox, but not before accusing the show of offering 'zero aftercare support'.

Paige Deville, 24, shared a scathing message about Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox as she announced her departure today.

The cast member, who usually appears on her sofa alongside mum Sally, announced she had quit the show just a matter of hours before the new series started.

She made the announcement on Twitter, claiming the show was "restrictive" and offered "zero aftercare support".

The message to her fans read: “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox. It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, [they’re] NTA winners.”

Paige usually appears on Gogglebox alongside her mum Sally. Picture: Channel 4

A spokesperson for Gogglebox has said in a statement: "The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.”

Paige joined the cast of Gogglebox back in 2019 alongside her mum, Sally, who could return to our screens without her daughter.

Paige Deville had some scathing words for the show as she announced her exit. Picture: Twitter

This news comes just days after five other stars of the hit show announced they would also no longer be taking part in the show.

These, however, were the family members and friends of the recently deceased stars from the show.

In June, Pete McGarry died at the age of 71, followed by 92-year-old Mary Cook and then Andrew Michael who was 61.

Pete's wife, Andrew's wife and children and Mary's dear friend have all decided to leave the show following their tragic losses.

