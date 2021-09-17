Gogglebox's Paige Deville QUITS as she shares scathing comments about show

17 September 2021, 16:34

Paige Deville will no longer be taking part in Channel 4's Gogglebox
Paige Deville will no longer be taking part in Channel 4's Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paige Deville announced she has quit Gogglebox, but not before accusing the show of offering 'zero aftercare support'.

Paige Deville, 24, shared a scathing message about Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox as she announced her departure today.

The cast member, who usually appears on her sofa alongside mum Sally, announced she had quit the show just a matter of hours before the new series started.

She made the announcement on Twitter, claiming the show was "restrictive" and offered "zero aftercare support".

The message to her fans read: “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox. It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, [they’re] NTA winners.”

Paige usually appears on Gogglebox alongside her mum Sally
Paige usually appears on Gogglebox alongside her mum Sally. Picture: Channel 4

A spokesperson for Gogglebox has said in a statement: "The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.”

Paige joined the cast of Gogglebox back in 2019 alongside her mum, Sally, who could return to our screens without her daughter.

Paige Deville had some scathing words for the show as she announced her exit
Paige Deville had some scathing words for the show as she announced her exit. Picture: Twitter

This news comes just days after five other stars of the hit show announced they would also no longer be taking part in the show.

These, however, were the family members and friends of the recently deceased stars from the show.

In June, Pete McGarry died at the age of 71, followed by 92-year-old Mary Cook and then Andrew Michael who was 61.

Pete's wife, Andrew's wife and children and Mary's dear friend have all decided to leave the show following their tragic losses.

READ MORE: Gogglebox star Lee's partner Steve delights fans with sweet message before they separate for filming

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?
Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?
Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells

Celebrities

Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?
Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash

Trending on Heart

The Walkers are the new family on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox's new family The Walkers?

Giles and Mary have appeared on Gogglebox since 2015

What do Giles and Mary from Gogglebox do for a living?

The Malone family from Gogglebox

Who are The Malone family from Gogglebox and how many dogs do they have?
The Siddiquis have been on Gogglebox since the beginning

Who are Gogglebox family The Siddiquis? Everything you need to know about Sid, Baasit and Umar
Fans are baffled by Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox

Do Gogglebox friends Jenny and Lee live together?

Marcus and Mica have been on Gogglebox since 2019

How old are Marcus Luther and Mica Ven from Gogglebox and what do they do for a living?
Marina and Linda will no longer appear on Gogglebox

Who has left Gogglebox 2021?

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox for six years

Who are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox, what are their ages and how do they know each other?
Who are Mary and Marina from Gogglebox?

Who are Mary and Marina from Gogglebox and why are they not on the show?
Georgia and Abbie have been on Gogglebox since 2018

How old are Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox and what are their Instagrams?
Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?
Your need-to-know on Asa Butterfield

Who plays Otis in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?
Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford is having a baby with his girlfriend Paige

Pete Sandiford baby details: Gogglebox star has become a dad

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?
Your need-to-know on Aimee Lou Wood

Who is Aimee Lou Wood? The Sex Education star's age, Instagram and boyfriend revealed