Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner raising money for brain injury charity after boyfriend's car crash

5 May 2022, 10:05

Ellie Warner has asked for donations for a brain injury charity
Ellie Warner has asked for donations for a brain injury charity. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat is said to have serious injuries following a car accident in Leeds in March.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has asked for her friends and family to donate to a brain injury charity for her birthday.

It has been reported that her boyfriend Nat was left with serious injuries following a car accident in Halton, Leeds in March.

Ellie hasn’t appeared on the Channel 4 show since, while Nat remains in hospital.

Ellie has asked for donations to a brain injury charity for her birthday
Ellie has asked for donations to a brain injury charity for her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Taking to her Facebook page this week, Ellie, 31, said: "For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to Headway - the brain injury association.

"I've chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you'll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me.

"Every little bit will help me reach my goal. I've included information about Headway - the brain injury association below.

She added: "Headway's mission is to promote the understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide vital information, support and services to people with a brain injury, their families and carers."

Nat appeared on Gogglebox with Ellie
Nat appeared on Gogglebox with Ellie. Picture: Channel 4

Headway's own page reads: “Headway's mission is to promote the understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide vital information, support and services to people with a brain injury, their families and carers.”

The fundraiser was set up on April 12 and, according to The Mirror, Ellie had a target of £150 but has already raised £1,315.

Ellie made her debut on Gogglebox back in 2015 during season six, alongside her sister Izzi.

They are one of the longest-serving families on the show.

She also appeared with Nat during the pandemic when different households weren’t allowed to meet.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life

Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life away from Rodney Blackstock
Carol compared tablets to dummies during a debate on Loose Women

Loose Women's Carol McGiffin compares letting kids play with tablets to 'giving them a dummy'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue and white print dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Ben Shephard has shared a tribute to a contestant on Tipping Point

Tipping Point’s Ben Shephard pays tribute to contestant who passed away after filming
Jeff Hordley's Emmerdale character Cain Dingle looks to be in danger

Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale as Cain Dingle?

Trending on Heart

Rachel Riley joined Anna Whitehouse for episode 11 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Rachel Riley joins Anna Whitehouse for episode 11

Celebrities

The woman won £10,000 a month for 30 years

Watch the incredible moment a woman finds out she's won £10,000 a month for 30 years

Lifestyle

Prue Leith has warned about the dangers of digital cookies

Prue Leith is helping the nation understand digital cookies

Celebrities

Here's where the couples from Temptation Island season 3 are now

Temptation Island season 3: Where are the couples now and what happened after the show?
Jonathan Goodwin is said to be remaining 'positive' despite the traumatic events

Britain's Got Talent stuntman Jonathan Goodwin left paralysed after escapology act goes wrong

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her split from Eddie

Denise Van Outen says 'worst part' of split from Eddie Boxshall was telling her daughter

Celebrities

Brits have been told to wait to book holidays until they have a valid passport

Passport warning as Brits needing renewals told not to book holidays

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Jigsaw

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi skirt from Jigsaw

Celebrities

Lorraine Stanley plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley's life away from Karen Taylor
Lorraine hit out at the troll on Twitter

Lorraine Kelly lashes out at 'patronising' troll who slammed her viewers

Celebrities

Brittany Dixon has applied to play an 18-year-old Kate Middleton in the sixth and final series of The Crown

Kate Middleton lookalike reveals she's applied to play royal in The Crown

Royals

A company has said their staff can work from home full time if they take a 20% pay cut

Company says staff can work from home if they take 20 per cent pay cut

News

Kelsey Parker said that The Wanted bandmates are 'role models' to her children

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says The Wanted bandmates will help raise their children

Celebrities

A man has been left furious after he was stopped from drinking more than six drinks

Man furious after he’s only allowed six drinks a day during all inclusive Spain holiday

Lifestyle

You could be sitting on £150

You could have a 'special' 50p coin in your wallet worth £150

Lifestyle