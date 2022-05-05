Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner raising money for brain injury charity after boyfriend's car crash

Ellie Warner has asked for donations for a brain injury charity. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat is said to have serious injuries following a car accident in Leeds in March.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has asked for her friends and family to donate to a brain injury charity for her birthday.

It has been reported that her boyfriend Nat was left with serious injuries following a car accident in Halton, Leeds in March.

Ellie hasn’t appeared on the Channel 4 show since, while Nat remains in hospital.

Ellie has asked for donations to a brain injury charity for her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Taking to her Facebook page this week, Ellie, 31, said: "For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to Headway - the brain injury association.

"I've chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you'll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me.

"Every little bit will help me reach my goal. I've included information about Headway - the brain injury association below.

She added: "Headway's mission is to promote the understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide vital information, support and services to people with a brain injury, their families and carers."

Nat appeared on Gogglebox with Ellie. Picture: Channel 4

The fundraiser was set up on April 12 and, according to The Mirror, Ellie had a target of £150 but has already raised £1,315.

Ellie made her debut on Gogglebox back in 2015 during season six, alongside her sister Izzi.

They are one of the longest-serving families on the show.

She also appeared with Nat during the pandemic when different households weren’t allowed to meet.