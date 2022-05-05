Tipping Point’s Ben Shephard pays tribute to contestant who passed away after filming

Ben Shephard has shared a tribute to a contestant on Tipping Point. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Ben Shephard has paid an emotional tribute to a star on Wednesday night's show after she died before the episode aired.

Taking to Twitter, Ben, 47, shared a photo of him and Cath backstage as he told his followers: “Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one… since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away.”

Cath appeared on Tipping Point this week. Picture: ITV

He added: “Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends.”

Viewers of the show were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oh goodness me, I was literally just watching her. Sending all my love to her family so sorry for your loss".

Someone else wrote: “Aw so sad to hear Ben, I’ve just been watching the ep thoughts and prayers are with all her family and friendsthank you for sharing.”

“Awww, so sad, I was just literally watched it earlier this evening the episode. My deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family, may her soul rest in peace,” said another.

While a friend of Cath commented: “Thank you Ben Cath was a great neighbour and well loved thank you again for full filling her bucket wish to all your team and itv.”

And her granddaughter added: “Thank you for your kind words for my nan, she was so excited that she got to meet you.”

The official Tipping Point Facebook group also shared a statement which read: "After the recording of today's programme, we spoke with Cath's family who shared the sad news of Cath's passing.

"Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies."

Cath was the first player to be eliminated from Tipping Point on Wednesday and told Ben: “I don’t want to go home. Thank you for having me.”