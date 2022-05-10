Gogglebox’s Malone family enjoy celebrations at ‘secret’ son's wedding

10 May 2022, 10:32 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 10:40

By Naomi Bartram

The Malone family shared photos and videos of Lee Malone's wedding over the weekend.

The Malone family from Gogglebox spent the weekend enjoying their son’s wedding.

Mum Julie, dad Tom Senior and son Shaun have been part of the show since 2014, with son Tom Jr leaving last year.

But the whole family shared the special day with eldest son Lee Malone as he got married to his wife Sarah.

Lee has never starred on the hit Channel 4 series, while his sister Vanessa sometimes appears.

Gogglebox star Tom Jr shared photos from his brother's wedding
Gogglebox star Tom Jr shared photos from his brother's wedding. Picture: Instagram

The wedding was held at Heaton House Farm in Cheshire and had to be postponed for two years.

Tom Jr shared a string of photos and videos from the celebrations, which saw him dress up in a suit.

As well as posing with his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe, Tom could be seen cutting some shapes with his mum and dad on the dancefloor.

In another shot, the 27-year-old stood with his big brother Lee, while a third saw him sat next to his mum.

One hilarious video also saw him re-enact Dirty Dancing's famous lift scene with his brother's best man.

He captioned the shots: "So after 2 years of postponements my brother @lee_malone and sister-in-law @sarah.malone11 finally got to have their big day!

"Couldn’t be happier for you both!

"And of course a Malone wedding was always gonna be eventful.

"Congratulations to you both and shout out @craig.briscall for the best man speech and the moment on the last slide . #TheMalones".

Julie Malone and Tom Jr celebrated Lee's wedding
Julie Malone and Tom Jr celebrated Lee's wedding. Picture: Instagram

Julie also shared a string of photos from her son's big day, including a sweet moment of Lee at the alter.

“Congratulations to our son Lee and his beautiful wife Sarah !! Finally the wedding they planned ! Xx Thank you xx,” she said.

This comes after the Malones welcomed a new addition to their family in October, after Lee’s wife Sarah gave birth to a son named Grayson.

Tom Malone’s Jr wrote at the time: “Grayson Cade Malone. Welcome to the world little man. A big congratulations to @lee_malone and @sarah.malone11 on the birth of their happy, healthy little boy. So happy for you guys #UncleDuties.”

