Celebrity Gogglebox viewers left shocked as Rylan's mum reveals his real name

6 July 2020, 16:07

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The X factor star turned TV presenter was exposed during the Gogglebox special.

Rylan Clark-Neal has gone from a contestant on the X factor to one of the most successful TV presenters in the UK.

The star, 31, is so well known as Rylan up and down the nation that it was a shock to many this weekend when his mum revealed Rylan's real name is in fact Ross.

Appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox together, the pair were settling down for some TV when Linda called her son Ross.

Rylan's mum joined him on his sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox
Rylan's mum joined him on his sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Many viewers were left shocked at the revelation, as it was revealed Rylan was in fact born Ross Richard Clark.

One person commented on Twitter at the time: "Can some confirm if @Rylan's real name is Ross? I refuse to believe this is true information."

Rylan Clark-Neal was born Ross Richard Clark
Rylan Clark-Neal was born Ross Richard Clark. Picture: Getty

Another added: "I cannot believe Rylan Clarke’s real name is Ross, dunno why but it’s too much info to take in on a Sunday."

But Ross and Rylan aren't the only two names the star has gone by in his life.

Rylan picked his showbiz name from a book of baby names
Rylan picked his showbiz name from a book of baby names. Picture: Channel 4

The star once changed his name to Kielan when he was trying to pursue a modelling career in his 20s.

It was during a visit to a book shop when he was looking up names beginning with 'R' that the star stumbled across his now famous showbiz name, Rylan.

