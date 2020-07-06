Bradley Walsh quits booze after doctors told him he could die of heart disease

6 July 2020, 10:31 | Updated: 6 July 2020, 10:45

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Chase presenter has revealed that he lost 10lbs and quit drinking after a warning from doctors.

Bradley Walsh has opened up about his decision to quit drinking and lose weight, after being told by doctors he was at risk of death by heart disease if he carried on with his lifestyle.

The Chase presenter, 60, whose dad Daniel died of heart diseased aged 59, revealed that he was given a warning by his cardiologist to make the change.

Read more: The Chase fans left 'distracted' by Bradley Walsh's dramatic hair transformation

Bradley Walsh has opened up about his health scare
Bradley Walsh has opened up about his health scare. Picture: PA

Bradley said: "I was a time bomb. I produce too much cholesterol. It’s a silent killer. My heart guy said, 'Look, Brad, you need to get fit'."

He revealed that he packed in booze completely and also gave up carbs, adding that he wanted to warn others of the danger of heart disease.

Read more: The Chase viewers outraged as they’re convinced ‘butt dial’ question was wrong

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, he added: "I had a hang-up because my father, Daniel, died at the age of 59.

"I had it in the back of my mind that I just had to get past my dad’s age. So turning 60 was a bit of milestone.

Bradley Walsh is the host of ITV's The Chase
Bradley Walsh is the host of ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV

"I was 33 when he passed away. I’d just done the Royal Variety Show performance which helped launch my career, but my dad died from heart failure two weeks after that and never got to see it.

"Once you know it’s hereditary, you start having regular tests. Of course it’s a concern.

"Every couple of years I go and have a full medical at the Loughton Cardiac Clinic."

