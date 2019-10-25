The Chase viewers outraged as they’re convinced ‘butt dial’ question was wrong

25 October 2019, 08:03

The Chase viewers branded the question "harsh"
The Chase viewers branded the question "harsh". Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

ITV viewers have been left shocked and confused by one of the questions on this week’s The Chase, but what do you think?

This week, The Chase viewers were left outraged as they believe one of the questions on the hit ITV show was wrong.

On Wednesday evening, Alun from Cardiff went up against chaser Shaun, also known as The Dark Destroyer.

READ MORE: The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

In a question, which would have made him potentially £18,000 richer, host Bradley Walsh asked him: “Which of these is the act of accidentally phoning someone when carrying a mobile phone in your back pocket?”

Alun from Cardiff was met with this difficult question
Alun from Cardiff was met with this difficult question. Picture: ITV

The possible answers were; butt dial, booty call or bottom ring.

Alun chose the answer “booty call”, telling Bradley: “I would call it a pocket call but it’s not up there, so.”

The answer was revealed as incorrect, and Shaun – the chaser – went on to answer the question correctly with the answer butt dial.

Even Bradley Walsh was left stumped by the question
Even Bradley Walsh was left stumped by the question. Picture: ITV

However, viewers have questioned whether the question and answer was wrong as “butt dial” is more an American phrase, while “pocket dial” is more a UK based saying.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Since when was it called a butt dial? #thechase.”

READ MORE: The Beast hits back at The Chase viewer who criticised one of his answers

Another added: “@ITVChase Fair to say "Butt Dial" was the most correct answer presented. However, based on @GoogleTrends, "Pocket Dial" is used more in the UK. Comparison of UK and USA usage. #TheChase.”

A third wrote: “Butt dial?? That’s harsh #TheChase.”

The Chaser got the question right, sending Alun home
The Chaser got the question right, sending Alun home. Picture: ITV

Even Bradley Walsh seemed confused by the answer, telling contestants Alun: “I’ve never called it that, butt dial, never heard of it.”

But what do you think? Was the question unfair?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

It is not yet known whether the rest of the cast will return

Lizzie McGuire cast share first behind the scenes picture of reboot
Gemma Collins

Celebrity Juice fans in hysterics as Gemma Collins recreates her Dancing on Ice fall
Stars of the show have been hit by a mystery illness

Strictly Come Dancing stars struck by sickness bug just days before live show
'Smuggled' has been postponed by Channel 4

Channel 4 pulls controversial reality show Smuggled after 39 bodies are found in Essex lorry

Trending on Heart

Stacey has been forced to defend herself from 'mum shamers'

Stacey Solomon forced to defend herself after she’s criticised for weaning baby Rex ‘too early’

Celebrities

Adele looked sensational as she partied with Drake on his birthday

Adele looks sensational as she shows off slimmed down new figure at Drake’s birthday bash

Music

QuickQuid are closing in the UK

Payday lender QuickQuid to close amid thousands of customer complaints

Lifestyle

You can now book into a silent hair appointment

You can now book yourself a silent hair appointment, perfect for all those people who hate small talk

Lifestyle

Stacey admitted Joe's stopped her from putting a few things on her Instagram

Stacey Solomon reveals she won't let sons have social media and Joe bans some things from her Instagram

Celebrities

Some people aren't comfortable having to force conversation

If you're not a fan of small talk you can now book a silent haircut

Beauty