The Chase viewers outraged as they’re convinced ‘butt dial’ question was wrong

The Chase viewers branded the question "harsh". Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

ITV viewers have been left shocked and confused by one of the questions on this week’s The Chase, but what do you think?

This week, The Chase viewers were left outraged as they believe one of the questions on the hit ITV show was wrong.

On Wednesday evening, Alun from Cardiff went up against chaser Shaun, also known as The Dark Destroyer.

In a question, which would have made him potentially £18,000 richer, host Bradley Walsh asked him: “Which of these is the act of accidentally phoning someone when carrying a mobile phone in your back pocket?”

Alun from Cardiff was met with this difficult question. Picture: ITV

The possible answers were; butt dial, booty call or bottom ring.

Alun chose the answer “booty call”, telling Bradley: “I would call it a pocket call but it’s not up there, so.”

The answer was revealed as incorrect, and Shaun – the chaser – went on to answer the question correctly with the answer butt dial.

Even Bradley Walsh was left stumped by the question. Picture: ITV

However, viewers have questioned whether the question and answer was wrong as “butt dial” is more an American phrase, while “pocket dial” is more a UK based saying.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Since when was it called a butt dial? #thechase.”

Another added: “@ITVChase Fair to say "Butt Dial" was the most correct answer presented. However, based on @GoogleTrends, "Pocket Dial" is used more in the UK. Comparison of UK and USA usage. #TheChase.”

A third wrote: “Butt dial?? That’s harsh #TheChase.”

The Chaser got the question right, sending Alun home. Picture: ITV

Even Bradley Walsh seemed confused by the answer, telling contestants Alun: “I’ve never called it that, butt dial, never heard of it.”

But what do you think? Was the question unfair?